Peace negotiations have reached the dead end, this requires direct contact between Trump and Putin





Peace negotiations in Ukraine have reached an impasse for the moment, and this requires direct contact between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to make new progress, said Bloomberg, citing informed sources. “Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, sought to persuade Putin that Russia should accept a cease-fire that interrupts the fighting along the current first lines, according to two of the people, who asked not to be identified by discussing sensitive issues. Instead, the Russian chief maintained his maximum position in the territory, they said Bloombeng on Tuesday. The talks have now reached a dead end, said one of the sources, and direct contact between Putin and Trump is necessary to progress. Putin insists that Russia must take control of four regions of Ukraine that it has not fully occupied in the context of an agreement to end the war. The demand is a blow to Trump's efforts to reach a ceasefire and a permanent end to war, in the midst of the frustration of the White House about a lack of progress in the negotiations. The states of Bloomberg Putin have declared four regions in the east and southern Ukraine – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson – to be part “forever” from Russia after having held referendums in the areas occupied by its troops of the months after the management of the large -scale invasion in 2022. the size of the whole territory covered by these regions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/1067816.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos