Great decision to come? PM Modi to chair the cabinet key panel meets after Pahalgam's attack, Pak remains on the edge





The committees of the security cabinet, political affairs and economic affairs will meet on Wednesday under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi before probably a major decision following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will Chair A Bunch of Key Meetings on Wednesday, Including A Meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, a Day after he Held High-Level Talks with defense minister rajnath singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense Staff Anil Chauhan Armed Forces Heads During Which He Gave the Forces A Free Hand in Taking Operational Decisions Such As the Manner of Response, the Targets, and the Timing. This comes then that India is preparing its response against terrorist outfits sponsored by Pakistan, who are behind the horrible terrorist attack of Pahalgam in Jammu-et-Cachemire on April 22, during which 26 people were shot dead. The meetings aligned for Wednesday belong to the Cabinet Commission on Security (CCS), the Cabinet Political Affairs Committee (CCPA), the Economic Affairs Committee (CCEA), in addition to a meeting of the Union's Cabinet. Meetings should start at 11 a.m. Another major entering decision? The meeting of the CCS will be the second after the attack on Pahalgam. After the first series of meetings on April 23, India announced certain key decisions against Pakistan, including the suspension of the industrial waters, closing the Attari border and cancellation of visas to the Pakistanis and asking those in India to return with immediate effect. The meeting of the CCS will be attended by the Minister of Defense, the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and other key leaders, notably Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Sarbananda Sonowal and Rajmohan Naidu. The meeting of the Committee of the Cabinet on Security (CCS) should be followed by a session of the Committee of Economic Affairs of the Cabinet around 11:15 am. After that, a meeting of the Union cabinet will take place. This will mark the first meeting of the Union's cabinet since the devastating attack. Read also: Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire, this time along the international border in Jammu-et-Cachemire Meaning of the CCPA meeting The Committee of the Cabinet on Political Affairs (CCPA) met for the last time following the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu-et-Cachemire, in 2019. The meeting took place to assess the security situation and develop counter-strategies. During this session, the Committee approved the withdrawal of the status of the most favored nation granted to Pakistan. Subsequently, on February 26, 2019, the Indian air force carried out air strikes on Balakot terrorist camps. Pakistan in panic mode Pakistan has placed its soldiers on alert after India has promised to continue the terrorists responsible for Pahalgam's attack. Over the past four days, the Pakistani army has embarked on an unlikely dismissal through the control line (LOC), to which Indian forces have reacted effectively.

