



New Delhi: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan finally broke his silence on the prison Pahalgam terrorist attack.

In a message published on X Tuesday, Khan expressed condolences on the losses of deeply disturbing and tragic lives in Pahalgam. But the message quickly spilled condolences to muscle flexing.

Instead of introspection and investigation, Modi Sarkar again puts blame on Pakistan, he said. He warned that peace should not be confused with cowardice and that Pakistan remains fully able to accumulate. India must act in a responsible manner instead of playing with a region already known as the nuclear flashpoint, he said.

The former dispatch of the week of the week sparked conspiracy theories and concerns concerning an incorrect grammar. His criticisms see him as another example of the PTI leader doing everything on himself. The Pakistani are convinced that his message is more a signal of hiring to the army than a fall in the fall of micro politics behind bars.

But supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf encourage his roar of Défi. His tweet led to a wave of love for their leader and calls to #Freekhantoleadpakistan.

On social networks, his supporters argue that the Pakistani army will use the fury around Pahalgam's terrorist attack in the country to eliminate Imran Khan.

And if, in the distraction created by the Fauj on this Indian-Pakistani situation, if [Pakistan general] Asim Munnir wants to get rid of Imran Khan? What if this false flag is actually a false flag at less IK? A supporter of PTI wrote.

Who wrote the tweet?

Meanwhile, in his message, Khan also gained customs on the political rivals Nawaz Sharif and Aif Zardari, accusing them of remaining silent on India to protect their offshore accounts. According to Khan, their silence is less diplomacy and more asset management.

It is naive to expect a strong position of selfish figures like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari. They will never express themselves against India because their illegal wealth and their commercial interests are abroad. Their fear is simple: that Indian lobbies could freeze their offshore assets if they dare to tell the truth, read his tweet.

Some Pakistani accused Khan of having diverted a national moment for a personal return campaign.

After what the army has done in the past 3 years, but especially after May 9, even Imran Khan as a democratically elected PM cannot put people back on “Pak Army Zindabaad”. The more Ik will make Fauj Bhi Meri Mulk Bhi Mera, the more he loses his support, a Pakistani user named Hassan Ghaddar wrote.

Others could simply not exceed grammatical errors in the tweet. The typing mistakes, the strange phrasing and the capitalization chaos had a lot of questions: Imran Khan even wrote this?

This statement was always going to be read all over the world, the least they could do was reread it before publishing, said Hamza, a Pakistani academic.

In the middle of all the fury on his declaration, a user decided to highlight the evidence: the main prison Beth Kar Bhe Twitter uses Kar Raha Hai (he uses X while he was in prison).

