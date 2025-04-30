The Prime Minister of Indias, Narendra Modi, gives the armed forces near the total freedom of action to respond following a deadly attack against tourists in the contested region of Jammu-et-Cachemire on April 22 who saw 26 people killed by terrorists. India and Pakistan have exchanged fire every day since the attack along the control line that separates the Indian and Pakistani regions from cashmere.

THE India time said on Tuesday that Modi had given the military the operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and calendar of the response to the cashmere attack.

Pakistan fears India of “imminent” foray in the middle of increased tensions after a terrorist attack

Modi is expected to summon another meeting of the Cabinet on Security Cabinet (CCS) on Wednesday to coordinate the next India moves.

This decision comes as a Pakistani minister for information and dissemination claimed on x that his country has “credible information according to which India intends to carry out a military action against Pakistan during the following 24 to 36 hours on the pretext of allegations of baseless participation and concocted in the pahalgam incident”.

Modi recently declared that India “will identify, follow and punish all the terrorists, their managers and their donors”, in a post on X. “We will continue them to the ends of the earth,” added Modi.

Reuters reported The Minister of Pakistan Defense said on Monday said that a military foray for neighboring India was imminent. “We have strengthened our forces because it is something that is imminent now. So, in this situation, certain strategic decisions must be made, so these decisions have been made,” Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters in an interview with his office in Islamabad.

The resistance front (TRF), an extremist group linked to the terrorist organization of Lashkar-E-Taiba based in Pakistan, claimed the responsibility of the attack in Pahalgam. Lashkar-e-Taiba was responsible for Mumbai 2008 attacks and is known to have links with the Pakistani army and a partnership with the Pakistan Directorate for Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Pakistan denied any involvement in the attack.

The attack, which killed 26 people and was the worst terrorist attack on India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, increased tensions against the Indian subcontinent between two nuclear weapons powers.

“An Indian military response probably reflects the more muscular foreign policy of the Modi government, as its actions noted following previous terrorist attacks,” Fox News Digital Chietigj Bajpae, principal researcher for South Asia at Chatham House told Fox.

Here is why a push between India and Pakistan on cashmere counts

Bajpaee noted that a surgical strike or an air strike is the most likely form of reprisals, and the answer will probably adopt a calibrated approach to limit collateral damage and civilian victims and to control the climbing scale in order to maintain the conflict below the nuclear threshold.

“However, this is easier to say than doing given the possibility of an accidental escalation” and a “wider military escalation not to be excluded,” he warned.

Although there has been a limited awareness of Modi in the past, two climbing cycles in 2016 and 2019 embittered relations.

Sadanand Dhume, principal researcher at the American Enterprise Institute, told Fox News Digital that Modi was putting pressure on a difficult response.

“The Indian public is indignant by the terrorist attack in recent weeks in cashmere, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under immense pressure to respond to atrocity by hitting Pakistan, which has long sponsored attacks on India,” said Dhume.

India promises to hunt terrorists at the ends of the earth while tensions with Pakistan rises after the attack on cashmere

India has already suspended the 1960 water Treaty in 1960, a keywater sharing agreement covering the rivers that overlap the two countries. The Minister of State of Pakistans to law and justice Reuters That Islamabad plans to question the India suspension of the Treaty and raises the problem with the World Bank.

Pakistan said that the obstacle to the free circulation of water would constitute an act of war.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan dates back to the partition of the former British colony of India in 1947, with the creation of India in Pakistan and the major Hindu. The partition plan also provided the disputed regions of Jammu-et-Cachemire the possibility of choosing if they wanted to join one or the other nation. The cashmere has finally decided to join India in exchange for aid against invasive Pakistani militias, India and Pakistan fighting three wars on the territory since 1947.

India and Pakistan have a combined estimate of 342 nuclear warheads, according to the Arms Control Association.

