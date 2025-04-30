



Karachi: incarcerated the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said that even if the country was faced with a division on certain issues, it firmly united against the aggression of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the war against Pakistan, news reported on Wednesday.

“Although we reject this false regime, we are firmly as the only Pakistani nation and strongly condemn the modis war and its dangerous ambitions which threaten regional peace,” said Khan speaking to the lawyers of the adial prison of Rawalpindi according to a post on his account X.

The remarks of the former Prime Minister apply to the backdrop of the simmer tensions between the two neighbors of the nuclear army after the attack on tourists illegally occupied Jammu-et-Cachemire (IIOJK) Pahalgam, which resulted in more than two dozen tourists.

Since then, New Delhi has not only downgraded its diplomatic links with Islamabad, but has also suspended the Industry Water Treaty with the Prime Minister, amending to punish those responsible.

India blames Pakistan for the attack, an assertion that Islamabad vehemently denied and also qualified as a “false flag operation” and also offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral committee of experts to determine the truth.

The Federal Minister of Information and Dissemination of Attaullah Tarar warned that there is credible information that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the following 24 to 36 hours on the pretext of baseless allegations and concocted involvement in the Pahalgam incident.

However, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar Pakistan would not make the first strike, but that would forcefully respond to any assault by India.

Echoing the remarks of Dar, a senior security source said that the Pakistani army provided for the possibility of a mishap by India, but was ready to respond with the force “a notch above”.

Addressing the publication under anonymity, the source which occupies a key position assured that any Indian aggression would be greeted by a “very strong response”. The source said that the armed forces are on high alert and fully prepared to counter any cross -border challenge.

This level of preparation has aroused the confidence of the Prime Minister, members of the cabinet and politicians through the political spectrum which shows that the Pakistanic army is fully capable of giving an appropriate response to India in war.

X @ Imrankhanptix @ imrankhanptiexpanding on increased tensions, Khan who was the country's Prime Minister during the Pakistan reprisal action via the Swift Retortion operation against Indian air strikes following the attack from Pulwama to Iiojk extended its condolences to Pahalgam incidents, looking for Blai Pakistan.

“When the incident of the false flag of Palwama occurred, we proposed to extend total cooperation in India, but India did not produce concrete evidence. As I had predicted in 2019, the same is true after the Pahlgam incident,” said the founder of PTI.

“Instead of introspection and investigation, Modi Sarkar again puts blame on Pakistan,” he added.

Reaffirming his support for the cashmiris, Khan said that he has always stressed the importance of Kashmiris' right to self -determination, as guaranteed by United Nations resolutions.

“I also underlined the fact that India led by the ideology of the RSS is a serious threat, not only for the region but beyond. Indian oppression in cashmere, intensified after the illegal repeal of article 370, further fueled the desire of the peoples of the cashmere, “he noted.

