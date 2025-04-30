



Rt. She. Boris JohnsonFormer Prime Minister of United Kingdomspeaks during the exclusive event during the week of the RSA conference in San Francisco NEW YORK,, April 30, 2025 / Prnewswire / – Evolution Partners Equity A leader in venture capital investment in cybersecurity, organized the third annual forum of presidents, a prestigious international event which is delighted with the information security directors (CISO), cybersecurity professionals, world leaders and heads of state to discuss and collaborate on cybersecurity and related issues. The forum provides a unique platform to participants to collaborate on the means of meeting the complex and evolving challenges of cybersecurity that is confronted today. The Forum of Presidents 2025 took place in San Francisco on April 29, 2025During the RSA conference week, and presented a conversation with the main speaker RT. Honorable Boris Johnsonthe former Prime Minister of United Kingdom On “geopolitical and cybersecurity”. The interview conversation was moderate by Robert RodriquezFounder and president of Safety innovation network – Sinet. The invitation event was followed by 250 participants from around the world. “We are delighted to hold the Forum of Presidents during the week of the 2025 RSA conference, offering a vital platform to world leaders and cybersecurity professionals to work together to protect individuals, organizations and nations against cyber menues,” said Richard SeewaldFounder and Partner Director of Evolution Equity Partners. “Thanks to high -level discussions and work sessions, we hope to identify solutions and establish a shared vision for a safer and safer digital future. The 2025 presidents forum is a leading event covering important subjects with cybersecurity frameworks and the various prospects of world leaders.” Regarding the evolution of actions partners

Evolution Equity Partners, whose headquarters new YorkAssociates itself with rapidly growing cybersecurity software that protects our digital world. The company was founded by investors and technological entrepreneurs Richard Seewald And Dennis SmithWho manage and manage the company, and its partners have been involved as founders, investors and senior executives in the main software companies around the world. The evolution has invested in more than sixty cybersecurity companies creating an increasing portfolio of market leaders. Learn more about www.evolutionequity.com And follow us Liendin And Twitter . Source Evolution Equity Partners

