Modi gives the armed forces free: panic in Pakistan

New Delhi:

The decks were erased so that the armed forces decide the calendar, the targets and the mode of response to the murders of Pakistan post-pahalgamme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the armed forces a complete operational freedom. On Wednesday, the Committee of the Cabinet on Security and the Committee of Political Affairs of the Cabinet met to take the necessary measures. The head of the RSS, Mohan Bhagwat, met the Prime Minister on Tuesday evening and discussed the situation. Late after midnight, the Minister of Pakistan Information, Atullah Tarar, citing “credible information,” said Indian military action was expected at any time within 24 to 36 hours. I would like to underline one thing here: no one should be surprised by Prime Minister Modi giving freedom to the armed forces to take military measures. Modi always works. He had clearly said that Pakistan will have to pay a high price for the barbaric attack that had taken place. Remember Modi's words. He had said: “From the Bihar soil, I tell the whole world that India identifies and will punish all the terrorists and their donors. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth.” It is this courage and this conviction that makes Modi different from other leaders. Previously, the Prime Ministers thought of the advantages and disadvantages of any military action and used to win. But the history of Modi are different. He speaks clearly and asks the army to fight in the territory of the enemy. The days of providing credible evidence in Pakistan are over. The need for diplomatic subtleties is no longer required. Pakistan will receive an answer in its own language. Modi said that the enemies of the nation will be shaved on the ground. The time has come. Pakistan leaders understand this. Pakistan's political and military leadership knows that it remains shortly.

Why is Pakistan desperate and isolated?

Pakistan frantically seeks the support of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, China, Great Britain, Turkiye and Azerbaijan, but managed to obtain insurance from only three countries: China and Turkiye. Other countries, including the United States, are covered and do not want to help. The deputy for Pakistan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar told the Senate that Pakistan would not strike first, but would answer if he was attacked. There are calls from senators to release Imran Khan from prison and ask him to join the meeting of all parties. Nawaz Sharif's daughter Mariam Nawaz, chief minister of Punjab, said India can attack at any time, but Pakistanis do not need to fear because they have nuclear bombs. The Declaration of Defense Minister Khawaja Asif that Pakistan fueled terrorist groups for the United States and the United Kingdom for several decades has attracted the government with the wrong foot. Pakistani senators openly praise Modi's diplomacy. A senator, Raja Nasir Abbas, said that the whole world is today with India and Pakistan is isolated. Although the power alliance is trying to hide the damage caused by this remark, the Pakistani senators took it as an Indian military attack. On Tuesday, some of the senators desperately tried to ask for the support of the Indian Muslims in their speeches. Aimim chief Asaduddin Owaisi quickly replied, saying that Indian Muslims keep Pakistan “on the end of their shoes.” Owaisi said Pakistan will have to pay the price to distinguish Hindus for murders in Pahalgam and each Indian would support Modi for his action against Pakistan. What Owaisi said reflects the feeling of Indian Muslims. The two -minute silence observed during Friday prayer to Srinagar Jama Masjid sends a clear message. The Maulanas said, killing people by distinguishing them for their religion is anti-Islamic. For the first time, the Pakistani people notice both Hindus and Muslims raising their voice and demanded measures against terrorists. This is a warning for Pakistan.

Congress should learn from Omar Abdullah and Owaisi

On Tuesday, the main opposition party, the congress, made a mistake by publishing a sketch on its official X handful showing a man without head, without arms or legs. It was written “Zimmedari Ke Samay Gaayab!”. The sketch was intended for Modi. He was immediately retweeted by former Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry and other Pakistanis. The BJP denounced the congress for this sketch. At the end of the evening, the Congress party removed its tweet. One thing must be clear: India is united in its battle against terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had both promised during the all-party meeting that the Congress party would support any measure taken against Pakistan. Everyone had congratulated the congress for its stand. Shortly after, some Congress leaders such as the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, the head of the Maharashtra congress, Wadettiwar and the Gandhi family son -in -law, Robert Vadra, made comments that helped Pakistan. The congress was questioned about this double standard. The congress then officially published a statement saying that what Rahul Gandhi and Kharge said was the party's official position. But the sketch published on the official handful of the congress party has proven the opposite. When the BJP raised questions, the leaders of the Congress slyly pointed out that the party had not mentioned the name of Modi in the sketch. However, they stressed that Prime Minister Modi did not attend the meeting of all the parties and went to the Bihar after his return from Saudi Arabia. It is nothing more than doubling. Congress says something and does something else. The Congress Party must understand that Pakistan is taking advantage of this situation. At a time when the whole nation is shocked and angry with the innocent killings, what was the need for the congress to go to such an extent? It is also true that some leaders of the BJP have reacted excessively and describes Congress as “Pakistani agents”. Such remarks must be avoided. At one point in the national crisis, we must remain united. Congress leaders should learn from Omar Abdullah and Asaduddin Owaisi. They must know what to say when the enemies of the nation are active.

