While Jim Stephens was approaching the podium during the main ceremony for graduation from the Alabamas University in May 2007, the United States entered its fourth year of war in Iraq, with troops from the region and the death toll.

For Stephens, a former soldier who becomes president of the family information technology company, EBSCO Industries, the carnage was unacceptable.

War, for me, is the most terrible event in which we can commit ourselves as humanity, he said this week, about 18 years later. I wanted (graduates) to think about it.

Thus, after having encouraged students to have values, to be judged and to find the strength to live them, Stephens put his audience to criticize in a critical way of the American role on the world scene, contemporary press articles reported.

We can easily relate to the family pain in the murder of innocents in Virginia Tech, he said a desk, referring to the fatal mass shooting a month earlier which had killed 32 people.

But, he continued, fifty civilians died in Iraq that day.

We ask if it is a good global citizenship. More importantly, we ask: is it the behavior of a good and virtuous society?

Some in the audience of young adults capped and pregnant frowned. Others considered hoots. Stephens rotates the world policy he highlighted at the same time during a morning ceremony and an afternoon ceremony felt out of line for some in a moment which should have been devoted to the celebration of graduates' achievements.

Since then, the University of Alabama has not had a speaker as part of its main start.

In other words, until this week.

President Donald Trump is expected to pronounce an address to the promotion of 2025 during an event Thursday the launch of the end-of-school weekend of universities. And even before his arrival in Tuscaloosa, politics is already back in the foreground.

While Trumps Speech is labeled and optional for graduates, he has attracted the anger of the NAACP states and the Democrats of the college of universities, who plan to hold a tide against Trump Counter-Mally with Beto Orourke, the ex-congress who gained national importance trying to make democratic breakthroughs on the level of the state in Texas. An online petition opposed to the address of Trumps collected 25,000 signatures.

Simply, being president, Trump waded in the same heavy waters as Stephens made in 2007 by putting politics in the foreground of the start weekend. What he says can still make waves through the ideological spectrum.

For his part, Stephens, now 86 years old, respects his decision to follow the third rail of American start addresses and, all these years ago, encourages graduates to really think about what a citizen of the United States and the world means, he said.

It is a time of junction, all these students leave in extremely different directions, he told CNN. I wanted to reach them personally and then I wanted to talk about our society and what was going on in our nation.

In 2007, since his headquarters in the first row of graduates, Daniel Maguire frowned confusion when Stephens began to talk about the war in Iraq.

Was it somehow turning back, as happens? Is he really going there, when graduation? Maguire recalled to CNN.

Protecting an address of departure speakers became a kind of rite of passage, increasing the issues of those who are courageous enough to get on the podium and share their advice.

Should we have to huer? Maguire and his graduate colleagues wondered.

Maguire decided not to do it, he said. But, Stephens recalls, several people in the audience did exactly that.

The more Maguire thought of the ceremony this weekend, he said, the more he became irritated. He therefore wrote an editorial for the local newspaper and left Stephens a phone in his office next Monday.

Mr. Stephens is the CEO of a large successful society, and if he wants to disseminate his political opinion, he has a lot of ways to do so, Maguire recalled that Stephens Assistant. He did not need to divert essentially a ceremony at the start.

Stephens was surprised by this kind of reaction, he told CNN. But his speech had the desired effect: it sparked a dialogue.

We, people, must try to be informed. We must try to be informed and we must have an opinion, he said. I did not try to persuade too much, but I stated my point of view, I wanted these points of view to give this group in the public something to think.

After obtaining his master's degree in 2007, Maguire began his career in higher education in the Bureau des Régistraires de l'École de Commercial de l'Université des Alabamas.

Since then, the university has not had traditional speakers, rather choosing to call the names of each graduate during its beginning ceremonies.

Maguire is not sure that it is Stephens the Pivot's speech, and officials of the University of Alabama refused to say it. But now, with 18 years of decline and after having lived abroad, his reflections on the address of the graduation of 2007 have evolved.

Nowadays, I would probably agree with most of what Mr. Stephens said, in particular (with) the United States throwing his weight in the world, Maguire at CNN told.

This year, more than 6,000 students should participate in graduation ceremonies, according to the university. Maguire still supports its original position according to which the beginning is not the place of politics, he said with a warning.

If you had the opportunity to honestly tell the truth in real power, he said, you should take it.

