21 Manipur deputies write to the Modi PM, ask to train “popular government”

Twenty -one deputies of Manipur wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to form a “popular government” in the state of crisis which is under the regime of the president. They declared that such a step would ensure peace and normality in the state.

The center of February 13 imposed the reign of the president in Manipur, where more than 260 people were killed and thousands of people homeless in ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki tribes since May 2023.

The taxation of the president's reign came after the chief minister N Biren Singh resigned. The State Assembly, which has a mandate until 2027, was placed under suspended animation.

The letter, signed by 13 deputies from the BJP, three deputies of the National People's Party (NPP), three deputies of the Naga Peoples (NPF) and two independents, said: “The people of Manipur welcomed the rule of the president … with great hope and waiting.

“There is a strong apprehension among people that violence can happen in the state. Many civil organizations have been openly proven against the taxation of the President's regulations and (are) demanding the installation of a popular government,” they said.

“These organizations began to organize public rallies, corner meetings on the street, provoking the general public, blaming deputies in power so as not to have pleaded for forming a popular government and fixing responsibility for the taxation of RP (President's rule) in the State,” said deputies in the letter of April 10.

The Prime Minister's office received the letter on April 29. The deputies wrote the letter on April 10, according to a copy of the letter.

“We believe that the installation of a popular government is the only way to bring peace and normality to Manipur,” said the letter.

They asked Prime Minister Modi to “take the necessary measures to install a popular government as soon as possible in the interest of the inhabitants of Manipur. We assure you that we will work with complete dedication and devotion to bring peace and normality after the installation of a popular government”.

However, the chief of the Congress of Manipur, Keisham Meghachandra Singh, criticized the 21 deputies for having written in the center, bypassing the governor.

He alleged that the deputies had bypassed the constitutional road in their “attempt to form a government in the state”. Mr. Meghachandra accused deputies of political insuffer and questioned their seriousness to ensure democratic governance in the state.

“These legislators, who should have gone to Raj Bhavan to Imphal to claim the formation of a new government, had chosen to write not to the Governor of Manipur. Instead, they chose to write to the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior of the Union. The State is placed under the leadership of the President. Their actions show that they are not serious about the meeting with the pretension post.

He said that the political will of the people of Manipur should “not be reduced to a question of convenience for the parties in power”.

“The mandate of the inhabitants of Manipur cannot be played for their political convenience. The people of Manipur want a change. The inhabitants of Manipur want a new alternative,” said the head of the congress.

“We must honor the new alternative and the change that the inhabitants of Manipur will bring for our best future.”



