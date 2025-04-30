



Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed that Chinas' ambitions to lead the World Artificial Intelligence Race (AI) during an inspection visit to the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center on Tuesday. His visit highlighted the strategic importance of AI in the national development program of the country and called on Shanghai to become a world center influence technological innovation. Shanghai's incubator, which houses more than 100 IA companies, is one of the Chinese flagship centers for the development of large model AI. During the visit, XI stressed that AI enters an explosive growth period, urging the city to assume the historic mission to advance innovation, governance and application of AI. Last Friday, the trip came to the heels of a key study session by the political bureau of the communist parties, where XI underlined the AI ​​as a cornerstone of the new wave of industrial and technological transformation. “AI technology is evolving rapidly,” said Xi, highlighting the parties' commitment to strengthen the country's strategic positioning through high -level design and deepen implementation efforts. Its message has strengthened recent national strategies focused on technological autonomy, industrial modernization and global competitiveness. At the innovation center, XI participated in a fair focused on the autonomous evolution of new generation intelligent agents, committing directly with young researchers and entrepreneurs. Calling AI An emerging industry that belongs to young people, he highlighted the importance of young people innovation in the management of breakthroughs. XI also visited a product experience store, where he interacted with AI devices, especially by testing smart glasses. His remarks resonated deeply with industry leaders. XU Li, CEO of Ai Giant Sentime, said the management table XIS[s] A clear path and inspires confidence in the role of AIS in industrial upgrading and social progress. Yan Junjie, founder of LLM Startup Minimax, has echoed this feeling, affirming that Chinese companies now capture an unprecedented period of opportunities as global AI innovation is accelerating. Experts have noted that China has made significant progress in recent years, its global ranking of increasing innovation. The country is also experiencing strong growth in high -tech investments. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the first quarter of 2025 experienced investments in aerospace manufacturing increase by 30.3% and computer and office equipment by 28.5%. “China development of new quality productive forces becomes a vital engine for its economic transformation,” said Li Changan, professor at the University of Business and the International Economy. In the future, industry leaders say that the emphasis will be placed on the progression of large -language multimodal models (LLM), improving computer efficiency and accelerating AI integration into real world applications. XU Li noted that these efforts will not only improve daily life, but will also support Shanghais ascent as a world of world AI. With vast data resources, a full industrial chain and solid government support, analysts are optimistic about the capacity of China to lead in the economic restructuring focused on AI. While XIS visits the signals, the future of the ambitions of the Chinas will probably be shaped in innovation poles like Shanghai.

