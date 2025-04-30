Local elections live: Labor is a toast, warns the former adviser to Blair before the day of the ballot after net Zero Clash





The 23 elections of local authorities and six mayor competitions which take place through England tomorrow Of the 23 local authorities organizing elections, 14 are councils of county: Cambridgeshire, Derbyshire, Devon, Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcesters. Surveys also take place in eight unit authorities: Buckinghamshire, Cornwall, Durham, Northampothire, Northumberland, Shropshire, West Northampothire and Wiltshire. In addition, a metropolitan council, Doncaster, has an election. A key test for all parties will be in the six mayor competitions for western England, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, North Tyneside, Doncaster, Grand Lincolnshire and Hull and East Yorkshire. Tara CobhamApril 30, 2025 22:00:00

Reform of the reform of most candidates for local elections A total of 1,641 council seats in the 23 authorities are to be won Thursday. The reform is 1,631 candidates, according to the analysis of the data on appointments, more than the work or the conservatives. Conservatives have 1,596 candidates (97.3%of seats) while the Labor party has 1,543 (94%), while more delays are liberal democrats, with 1,396 candidates (85.1%), and Greens, with 1,183 (72.1%). (PA graphics) ( AP graphics )) Athena StavrouApril 30, 2025 21:00:00

Disillusionment a main driver before the local elections, warns the probers Luke Tryl, increasingly in common executive, warned that disillusionment is a main engine before local elections. I do not think that I am exaggerated to say that the groups we have made in last week are among the most disillusioned, disappointed, unhappy that we have managed, said Tryl. There was a real feeling that people continue to demand the change in politics and that they do not get this change, and that they are therefore not only thinking that things are bad, but starting to lose confidence in the inability of the system to change things. Among the people who plan to vote a reform, suggested Mr. Tryl, there is a feeling that we can also make the dice to get something different. Athena StavrouApril 30, 2025 20:02

Farage's Reform UK should win hundreds of seats in local elections The Nigel Farages party is expected to win a parliamentary bypass election and two mayor competitions as well as to take hundreds of seats across England on Thursday. The more common survey has shown that 18%work, behind the reform of 26%and the conservatives out of 25%, in the areas where the elections take place. The survey, which also suggests that reform voters are the most eager to send a national message to the local elections, was ordered as part of the special election of Channel 4 Live 2025: the debate. Athena StavrouApril 30, 2025 19:34

The 2025 local elections are mapped: where are the council competitions and the mayor on May 1? Voters across England go to the polls of May 1, 2025 for local elections, marking the first major electoral test for political parties since the general electoral victory of labor in July 2024. More than 1,600 seats on the board are disputed in 23 local authorities, as well as the elections for four regional mayors and two local mayors. A parliamentary by -way will also take place in Runcorn and Helsby. Here is the complete list of advice and mayors competitions, and what you need to know: Athena StavrouApril 30, 2025 19:19

Starmer acknowledges that the elections will be “difficult” The Labor Party has recognized that the local elections of Tomorrows will be difficult, because the polls predict that the party will see many losses. A labor spokesman said Sir Keir recognized that the elections would be difficult because local competitions were still difficult for outgoing governments and that these elections on the board are in Tory Heartlands. But, of course, were fighting for each vote and clearly indicating that work is the only party that brings a change after 14 years of chaos and decline. ( Stefan Rousseau / Pa Wire )) Athena StavrouApril 30, 2025 18:52

Watch: Ed Balls and Richard Tice Clash as a reform MP does not answer the question 12 times Ed Balls and Richard Tice Clash as a reform MP does not answer the question 12 times Athena StavrouApril 30, 2025 18:26

Starmer does not avoid voters of by -election, says the work The Labor Party denied that Sir Keir Starmer had moved away from voters before parliaments in the first part. The Prime Minister was not at the door before the by -election of Runcorn and Helsby, but Allies insisted that he had campaigned in local competitions in England. A labor spokesman said: the Prime Minister campaigned throughout this period and we obtained a large candidate in Runcorn in Karen Shore. We have obtained an excellent story to tell, because the Prime Minister said that it is three million additional appointments on the NHS, three interest rate reductions, wages increasing faster than prices, 500 pounds better as the OBR said. ( Getty images )) Meanwhile, the conservatives almost abandoned the campaign there and it is the last sign of a pact with a reform. When asked if Sir Keir had been invited to stay away from the campaign in Runcorn, the spokesman said: the Prime Minister campaigned throughout this period across the country. Athena StavrouApril 30, 2025 18:02

The most popular party leader in Britain is not who you think you are While some parts of the country are preparing to vote during the first voting bulletin since the general elections, Andrew Grice said that a person alone has done a five -horsepower race. Read the full comment here: Athena StavrouApril 30, 2025 17:39

Starmer to keep the paper straws while we turn around in plastic Sir Keir Starmer does not try to get rid of paper straws and return to plastic, said Downing Street after Donald Trump signed a decree putting an end to an effort by the American government to replace plastic straws. When asked if the Prime Minister was considering a similar policy, his official spokesperson said: no, no change in our policies in this space, but our concentration on Net Zero invests in jobs of the future across the country. ( Getty images )) Athena StavrouApril 30, 2025 17:21

