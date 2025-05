While Druze's clashes break out in Syria, Erdoan threatens Israel for the intervention

On Wednesday, Israel launched targeted air strikes in the Syrian city of Sahnaya, saying that he had information from extremist cells tracing attacks against local Druze communities. The Israeli army has described the operation as a preventive measure to protect the community from the Druze, citing family and cultural ties for a long time prohibited between the Israeli Druze and their counterparts in southern Syria. The strikes follow the sectarian violence which recently broke out the governorate of Syrias Rif Dimashq, centered in the suburbs of Druze-Majority in Jaramana and Sahnaya near Damascus. The disorders were triggered by a manufactured audio clip attributed to a religious figure of Druze, allegedly insulting the prophet Muhammad. The false recording triggered the violence of reprisals by Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaas Sunni military forces against armed groups of Druze, causing the murder of at least 16 people, including civilians and Syrian security forces. As the clashes intensified, the armed factions of Druze attacked the security control points using RPG and automatic weapons. The Syrian government has trouble imposing order in the middle of chaos. The strike caused an immediate sentence of Ankara. Speaking in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan denounced the participation of Israel as a dangerous and unacceptable provocation. He warned, Turkey will not remain their arms crossed while the foreign powers pour fuel over the injuries to the Syrias. We will not allow any entity to exploit the fragmentation of the Syrias by ethnic origin, religion or war by proxy. Erdoan reiterated his position at a meeting of the cabinet. Israel seeks to energize the Syrian Revolution and replay chaos under the guise of security, he said. It will not be tolerated. Our commitment is clear: there will be no other entity in Syria than a united Syrian State. He also suggested that other Israeli operations could attract a stronger Turkish response: if these attacks continue, let it be known that we will not hesitate to take the necessary measures to protect the regional balance and our own national security. The situation highlights the volatile interaction of regional powers in post-Assad Syria. Turkey supports the transitional authority led by Al-Shara and remains categorical on the prevention of Kurdish autonomy near its borders. Meanwhile, the Israels affirmed the posture around the fight against terrorism and the protection of minorities pushing the region closer to direct confrontation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://themedialine.org/headlines/as-druze-clashes-erupt-in-syria-erdogan-threatens-israel-over-intervention/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos