Donald Trump approves the New York archbishop for the next pope

US President Donald Trump weighed on the papal estate, floating the optional New York archbishop after the death of Pope Francis.

Trump, who attended the funeral of the deceased popes in the Vatican last week, said Cardinal Timothy Dolan on Tuesday, who directed prayers for his two presidential inaugurations, would be his choice.

I would like to be the Pope who would be my number one choice, Trump joked when he asked him questions about the next conclave of the cardinals who will select. We have a cardinal who happens to be out of a place called New York which is very good so well, see what is going on.

Dolan, a prolific traditionalist on social networks, arrived in New York since the Midwest in 2009 to be installed as Archbishop, a position that put him in contact regularly with the power brokers, including Trump.

The two men have established a friendship and Dolan said prayers to the two presidential inaugurations, describing the second as a big day for the United States.

His views of gay abortion and marriage are conservative, but he supported the late Pope Francis Early to Gay Catholics and publicly criticized the rhetoric of the Trump administration on immigration.

Although the result of the conclaves is difficult to predict, Dolan is considered a long -term shot. To become a pope, a cardinal will have to obtain the votes of two thirds of the 135 cardinals which will be sequestrated in the Sistine Chapel next Wednesday.

The chances for Dolan are slim, said Francesco SISCI, founder of the Appiah Institute, a Rome -based reflection group focused on geopolitical issues. He is a New Yorker: he has neither a global perspective nor a Roman imprint. Now he's supported by Trump. You don't want a pope who speaks for the emperor.

Dolan in 2016 flanked candidates at the time, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Evan VUCCI / AP

Dolan, who has published videos on his social networks from his current trip to Rome, did not comment on unexpected presidential approval.

Trump is not Catholic, but said that he had attended the papal funerals as a sign of respect for Catholic voters who massively favored him in the last presidential election.

Pope Francis was very critical of Trumps' policies, in particular his hostility to Latin American migrants. Just before being hospitalized with a double pneumonia in February, Francis publicly called the ecclesiastics in the United States to resist the demonization of Migrants' Trump administrations.

American Catholics many history of Irish or Italian immigrants were once considered a reliable voting base for the Democratic Party. But during the last American elections, the Catholic vote switched hard for the Republicans, some pulled by Trumps promise to defend religion and traditional values, and others mobilized by new Catholic groups Maga who seek to mix their universalist faith with American patriotism and anti-immigrant feeling.

Dolan told Fox News in December that Trump takes his Christian faith seriously, especially after the attempted assassination failed on the campaign track.

