



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not assist the Russian victory day parade next week while tensions with Pakistan degenerate for a mortal attack in cashmere, the Kremlin said Wednesday. At least 20 foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, have accepted President Vladimir Putin's invitation to attend the May 9 Place Rouge parade marking the 80th anniversary of Soviet victory during the Second World War. Modi too received An invitation but had not confirmed his presence. “The Indian chief will not come. India will be represented, but at a lower level,” said spokesperson for Kremlin Dmitry Peskov said Reporters Wednesday. The Indian government later said that the Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh would send to attend the Moscow parade. news Putin orders the temporary ceasefire in Ukraine during the Second World War victory day Learn more Tensions between nuclear India and Pakistan deteriorated strongly after an attack on April 22 at the cashmere administered by the Indians who killed 26 Hindu pilgrims. New Delhi blamed Islamabad for the attack and granted his soldier “complete operational freedom” to retaliate. Pakistan, which denies its participation, warned against a possible Indian strike within 24 to 36 hours, invoking “credible information”. Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Putin proposed a 72-hour ceasefire to coincide with the celebrations of next week's victory day-a proposal that Kyiv rejected as a symbolic gesture intended to buy time on the battlefield. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said On Tuesday, the Kremlin is “rightly worried” of security during the Square parade. Peskov rejected any concern on Wednesday, saying: “There will be a victory day parade in Moscow, and we will look at him with pride.” This year's commemoration will be the fourth in Russia since the launch of its large -scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the troops in 19 countries had been invited to participate in the parade, with 10 confirmants. Japanese media reported that North Korea should send troops for the first time, although Peskov said He was not aware of these plans.

A message from Moscow Times: Dear readers, We are faced with unprecedented challenges. The Office of the Prosecutor General of Russia has appointed Moscow Times as an “undesirable” organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our anterior unfair labeling as a “foreign agent”. These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim that our work “discredits the decisions of the Russian management”. We see things differently: we strive to provide precise and impartial relationships on Russia. We, the journalists of Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help. Your support, no matter the small size, makes a difference. If you can, please support us monthly from $2 It is quick to install and each contribution has a significant impact. By supporting Moscow Times, you defend open and independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us. Continue Not ready to support today?

Remind me later. × Remind me next month THANKS! Your recall is defined. We will send you a recall email in a month. For more details on the personal data we collect and how it is used, please consult our privacy policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2025/04/30/indias-modi-to-skip-moscow-victory-day-parade-amid-tensions-with-pakistan-a88923 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos