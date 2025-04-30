Jokowi reported 5 people to the police concerning the accusation of false diplomas, this is the reason to descend directly





Sinpo.id – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), directly visited the metropolitan police of Jakarta to report the accusations of falsification of the diplomas directed against him. Despite the call of this case as an insignificant thing, Jokowi stressed the importance of bringing this problem back to the legal channels to be brilliant and not to continue to flow. Jokowi arrived at the metropolitan police of Jakarta Wednesday (30/04/2025) at 09.50 WIB, accompanied by a number of his lawyer. The report process lasts about 30 minutes. “This is actually a light problem, the affairs of false graduates accusations. But you have to be brought in the field of law so that everything is clear and clear,” Jokowi told journalists. Jokowi explained that the new report had been made now because he was still president. He hoped that by bringing this case to the law of the law, the problem could be solved soon. “In the past, I was still in office, I thought it was over. But apparently it was always extended. So I brought it to the legal channels to be clear,” he added. Infraction of complaints, must come directly Jokowi stressed that this case was a complaint offense, so he must be personally present as a journalist. He also brought various evidence, including elementary diplomas to the UGM. “A right of complaint, in fact, I have to come myself,” said Jokowi. If necessary, it is ready to make the authenticity of the diploma digitally verify. Jokowi reported 5 people, 24 videos made in evidence Jokowi's lawyer Jacob Hasibuan said that his client had reported five people with the hospital, ice, hospital, T and K. In total, there were 24 videos and objects that were also reported for alleging false information. “There are 24 objects reported, including the video. According to research results, five people are suspected of being involved and reported to the police,” said Jacob. Another legal advisor, Rivai Kusumangara, added that the five names were considered directly involved in the spread of false accusations against Jokowi. Imposed article: defamation and ite law The reported parties were subjected to criminal articles, namely: Article 310 of the Criminal Code: defamation Article 311 of the penal code: slander Article 27a, 32 and 35 ite law: attack the honor, manipulation and destruction of electronic data Jacob said that all the evidence had been submitted to the investigator and that the legal process was now in the hands of the authorities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sinpo.id/detail/95553/jokowi-laporkan-5-orang-ke-polisi-soal-tuduhan-ijazah-palsu-ini-alasan-turun-langsung The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos