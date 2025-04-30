Trump speaking at the University of Alabama: what to know





President Donald Trump will give a historic speech before graduation ceremonies of the University of Alabama. Details: Thursday, May 1 at 6.30 p.m. CSTWHERE: COLISEUM COLISEUM TICKET DETAILLESTICLE is free for spring graduates and is not transferable. Free tickets have also been offered to graduate guests; Graduates in summer and fall and their guests; as well as a limited number of tickets for teachers, staff and other students. Only those who receive tickets will be allowed to attend the optional and closed event. The University will send information on tickets directly to graduates. The parking lot for participants will be available in the football field, accessible from the university boulevard with shuttle services to and from the Coleman Coliseum. The companies in the region posted on social networks that they had been informed of road closings. The specific roads and times have not been announced at this time. The doors of the Colosseum will open to 3 SMEVERYONES which attends the event will have to follow the policy of the Clair bag of Alabama. There are additional prohibited items, which are listed below. The president of the additional speaker Stuart R. Bell and Nick Saban, former coach of the Crimson Tide football team, will also comment during the event. Others have expressed their concerns. The alumni of the University of Alabama, we respectfully express our strong opposition to President Donald Trump being selected as president for the ceremony at the beginning of 2025 ", the first line of the petition declares. Democrats at the University of Alabama have announced its intention to protest against the event, citing grievances with the Trump administration. Beto O'Rourke, former American representative of Texas One of the demonstrations. All the history to join us to unite and prove that the power of people is greater than the power of any president. "" The Trump administration has removed one of our doctoral students for no reason a few weeks ago and holds it without surety on a Black Ice site in Louisiana, "UA democrats said in a statement." There is no greater insult than that. "Alireza Doroudi, a doctoral student in mechanical genius of Iran, takes place in the Jena / LaSalle detention center in Louisiana. Arrested in March from his house outside campus because he "posed significant national security problems", according to a press release from the Ministry of Internal Security. "Our legal system is not built on the prouvance of a negative, and yet this is exactly what is required. Depending on the ICE database, Mr. Doroudis Student Visa seems to be valid, making his detention continues all the more concerning." Doroudi was refused on April 17. Took office, he began to issue a record number of decrees, with numerous centers on immigration and application of the country's borders. They are also intended for people looking for refuge or asylum with the order to end the American refugee program and the stop of an application used by migrants to make an appointment before arriving at the border. Another order focuses on the deployment of resources, in particular the army, to the application of borders. Trump's link with Uathis will be Trump's third visit to Alabama University. Previously, he attended high-level football matches, including last season's match against Georgia, where he was seen agitating the crowd at the Bryant-Denny stadium. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has been there for the First Two Visits by the President and Said that, at this point, they have a good Handle on What It Takes to get Ready for a Visit from the Leader of the Free World.maddox Said He has no idea the President Will During his appearance, but he kenows What he'd like to hear.i'd certainly like to see Him Reference the Strength of the University of Alabama and the Contred Investments, Especially The Research and Development Arms, Becaus is where the federal government can help the university, which helps the most tuscaloosa " Maddox. " Britt described the event as a "stage weekend" and said it would be memorable for graduates and their Families.

Tuscaloosa, al. –

President Donald Trump will give a historic speech before graduation ceremonies of the University of Alabama in 2025.

The announcement came with mixed reactions and protests planned for campus.

Details of the event: Thursday May 1 at 6.30 p.m. CSTWOERE: Coleman Coliseum Ticket Details

Tickets are free for spring graduates and are not transferable.

Free tickets have also been offered to graduate guests; Graduates in summer and fall and their guests; as well as a limited number of tickets for teachers, staff and other students.

Only those who receive tickets will be allowed to attend the optional and closed event. The University will send information on tickets directly to graduates.

Parking

The parking for participants will be available in the soccer, which can be accessible from the university boulevard with shuttle services to and from the Coleman Coliseum.

The companies in the region posted on social networks that they had been informed of road closings. The specific roads and hours have not been announced at the moment.

Safety details

Participants are encouraged to arrive at least two hours due to security measures. The doors of the Colosseum will open at 3 p.m.

Everyone attending the event will have to follow the policy of the Alabama Clair bag. There are additional prohibited elements, which are listed below.

Additional speakers

The president of the AU, Stuart R. Bell and Nick Saban, former coach of the football team Crimson Tide, will also comment during the event.

Protests on campus

While some students expressed their enthusiasm at the idea of ​​having a president, others expressed concerns.

A petition, called “Tide Against Tyrann, said no to Trump when the diploma is obtained”, has more than 25,000 signatures.

“As a student and former students of the University of Alabama, we respectfully express our strong opposition to President Donald Trump being selected as a speaker for the early 2025 ceremony,” said the first line of the petition.

The Democrats of the University of Alabama announced its intention to protest against the event, citing the grievances with the Trump administration.

Beto O'Rourke, a former American representative of Texas, is expressed during one of the demonstrations.

“Valiant Donald Trumps Dangerous attacks against our American compatriots demand that we organize everywhere, including in communities that are too often canceled or taken for acquired, Rourke. While Trump arrives in Alabama to divide and unrestrained, we meet people to fight for our neighbors, our freedoms, our democracy, and our future. We invite the Americans of all the ante president.

“The Trump administration has removed one of our doctoral students without reason a few weeks ago and holds it without deposit on a Black Ice site in Louisiana,” the AU Democrats said in a statement. “There is no insult greater than that.”

Alireza Doroudi, a doctoral student in mechanical engineering from Iran, is held in the detention center of Jena / Lasalle in Louisiana. Ice arrested him in March from his house outside campus because he “posed significant national security problems”, according to a statement from the Ministry of Homeland Security.

“What is most disturbing is that the burden of evidence was actually put on Mr. Doroudi to refute a threat that has never been supported in the first place,” said David Roza, in a statement. “Our legal system is not built on the prouvance of negative, and yet that is exactly what is asked of us. According to the ICE database, Mr. Doroudis Student Visa seems valid, which makes his detention continuously more worrying.”

Doroudi was denied the deposit on April 17. His legal team plans to appeal the decision.

Ice stops under the Trump administration

When President Donald Trump took office, he began to issue a record number of decrees, with numerous centers on immigration and application of the country's borders.

These orders range from the end of the citizenship of the enhanced right to the extended use of accelerated moves. They are also intended for people looking for refuge or asylum with the order to end the American refugee program and the stop of an application used by migrants to make an appointment before arriving at the border. Another order focuses on the deployment of resources, in particular the army, to the application of borders.

Trump's connection with UA

It will be Trump's third visit to the University of Alabama. Previously, he attended high-level football matches, including last season's match against Georgia, where he was seen agitating the crowd at the Bryant-Denny stadium.

The mayor of Tuscaloosa, Walt Maddox, was there for the first two visits of the president and said that at this stage, they have a good command of what it takes to prepare for the visit of the leader of the free world.

Maddox said he had no idea what the president would speak in his appearance, but he knows what he would like to hear.

I would certainly like to see him refer to the force of the University of Alabama and to continuous investments, in particular the weapons of research and development, because this is where the federal government can help the university most, which helps the tascaloosa the most, “said Maddox.” It would be something, for me, it would be a positive.

A historic moment

This marks the first time that an exercise president will give a graduation speech to the University of Alabama, according to Senator Katie Britt, R-Ala. Britt described the event as a “display weekend” and said it would be memorable for graduates and their families.

