Mark Carney is preparing for interviews with Donald Trump after the Canadian survey victory





Arriving at the Primemisers office for the first day of his new mandate, Mark Carney immediately supported the issue of many Canadians: when would Donald Trump speak?

See well, Carney told journalists with a smile, before delimiting the stairs to his office in Ottawa. In fact, the newly elected Canadas leader has not wasteped time. Carney and the American president spoke on the phone later Tuesday and agreed to meet in person in the near future.

The new start -up dialogue with Trump is by far the most urgent task for the Government of Carneys.

The former central banker won the elections on the back of the resentment of the Canadians of the American prices and prevails over their sovereignty. He told voters that trade and security relations for decades with the United States were over.

Now he must turn to the construction of a new relationship. A senior assistant said that the call with Trump was cordial and that Carney was concentrated on the G7 summit in June that he will welcome in the rocky city of Kananaskis as a place in face to face.

We have the G7, so we cannot afford to wait, said the advisor.

Carney will have to balance the patriotic indignation of voters, because many Canadians cancel trips to the United States and boycott American products, with his need to persuade Trump to conclude an agreement.

The chiefs of the industry were quick to urge Carney to supervise negotiations with the United States as revision and extension of the American agreement, Mexico and Canada (USMCA), the free trade agreement has entered Trumps' first mandate.

Business managers in the three countries agree that the agreement must continue to serve as a central mechanism to govern trade and investment, dispute resolution and the increase in competitiveness and continental productivity, said Goldy Hyder, director general of the business coucil of Canada on Tuesday.

Companies and investors hope that the renegotiation of the agreement could break the cycle of pricing threats and short extensions. Hyder said that USMCA was the best framework for restoring the certainty, stability and predictability of the annual commercial relationship of 1.3 TN C (940 billion US dollars).

Mark Carney arrives at the Prime Minister's office and the private council on Tuesday Andrej Ivanov / Getty Images

Relations with the United States remain heavy. While polls opened in Canada in the Monday elections Trump, Truth social had posted that Canadians should vote to become the 51st American state.

Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the American State Department, reiterated the justifications that Trump used to impose prices on which he had hammered the predecessor of Carneys, Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.

We are looking forward to working with the government of Prime Minister Carneys, in particular on key issues such as commercial equity, the fight against illegal immigration, the end of the fentanyl flow and other dangerous drugs and to counter the influence of the Chinese Communist Party in our hemisphere, she said.

The speech of Carneys' electoral victory early Tuesday morning described a plan to strengthen relations with reliable partners in Europe, Asia and the rest of the world.

If the United States no longer wants to be at the forefront of the world economy, Canada will do so. We are masters in our own house. We will build millions of homes. We will become an energy superpower, he said.

But despite the ambitious speech, there are severe economic realities. Canada depends strongly on American buyers for its exports, while oil refineries in the Midwest Americas depend on Canada as the largest US foreign oil supplier. Shipping oil and other resources elsewhere is much more expensive.

Carney will also have bread on the plane of domestic policy. The last vote of the counts on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that it had won the greatest number of seats and the right to form a government, but had not dropped three seats less than a parliamentary majority.

He must conclude an agreement to obtain parliamentary support, probably with the New Democratic Party, which had supported the Trudeaus administration. The support of the center-left of the voters collapsed and its chief, Jagmeet Singh, lost his seat. But their remaining seven members are sufficient to push the legislation by parliament.

The conservative party worked better than expected, winning 7.6% in the popular vote compared to its electoral performance in 2021, although its leader, Pierre Hairy, lost his own seat.

Carney won the popular vote by only 2.4%, having gained 11.1% of the previous count of the Liberals under Trudeau.

Carney will also have to announce a new cabinet, balancing the lieutenants of Trudeau such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mlanie Joly and the Minister of Trade Dominic Leblanc with his rival for the management of Chrystia Freeland, as well as new faces.

He will be faced with a choir of support for national industries such as autophile, aluminum and steel, for which American rates threaten many job losses or business closings.

The Canada oil sector also wants to make the most of Trump hostilities by finding new export buyers.

The development of our world -class oil and natural gas resources to their full potential by increasing our exports to international markets will strengthen our energy security and our economic sovereignty, said Lisa Baiton, director general of the Canadian Association of Oil producers.

This could be difficult conversations for Carney, who was a high -level defender of the green transition.

Carney was described as a political novice, he became a deputy only on Monday, but the people who know him say that he should not be underestimated.

The former governor of the Indian central bank Raghuram Rajan, who has known the new Canadian leader for two decades, said: Carney is extremely capable, intelligent and always well prepared.

