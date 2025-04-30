The Governor of Michigan plays on Trump





When Donald Trump arrived in Michigan on Tuesday for a visit that would end with a political rally commemorating his first 100 days, there was an unexpected member of the welcoming party. Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, a democrat, was the first to meet the president on the Tarmac.

During last year's presidential campaign, Whitmer had been a Trump's critical living. In a high-level speech to the National Democratic Convention in August, she accused the candidate she called “this man from Mar-A-Lago”-to be in contact with American voters.

As Trump descended the stairs from Michigan, Whitmer temporarily stretched out for a handshake. Trump, however, leaned for a hug that Whitmer was clumsily mistreated with a few carpets in the back.

It was a delicate moment for an eminent democrat with presidential aspirations in 2028. Many on the political left asked their party to do more to resist and hinder the Trump agenda, considering the first 100 days of its presidency as an assault between individual freedoms, the government and the rule of law.

On Sunday, the governor of Illinois, JB Pritkzer, another possible democratic candidate, told the Democrats of New Hampshire a state that has historically influence the process of presidential appointment – that his party needed to “fight everywhere at the same time” and that the Republicans “cannot know a moment of peace”.

The embrace of Whitmer and his subsequent appearance on stage with Trump are likely to be used against the governor by more liberal candidates if she launches a presidential offer and begins to gain ground with the voters.

Such a turn would not be unprecedented. In 2012, the Republican Governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, kissed Democrat Barack Obama on an airport track when the president of the time came in his condition to review the massive damage of Hurricane Sandy. For many in the party of Christie, it was an apostasy that haunted the governor during his unhappy offers for the president in 2016 and again in 2024.

Whitmer, however, made the calculation that this is better for her and her condition if she finds a way to work with this president. She had put pressure on the Trump administration to extend the base of the Selfridge Air National Guard, located north of Detroit, which was likely to be closed by the Ministry of Defense. Earlier this month, Whitmer visited Trump in the White House to assert, although at that time, she made a concerted effort to avoid the cameras.

Trump’s Tuesday visit to Selfridge, which was preceded by an announcement of the White House, approving the requested investment, was the culmination of Whitmer's efforts that she noted during her short impromptu remarks after Trump spoke of American soldiers in a nearby aircraft hangar.

“I'm really happy that we are here to celebrate this recapitalization at Selfridge,” she said. “I am so much, so grateful that this ad has been made today, and I appreciate all the work.”

She did not mention, or thanked, Trump by name. But she didn't have to do it. The images, as they say, are more than words and there is no low risk for Whitmer that the cost of Tuesday photos will be high.

