China has identified how to retaliate against Trumps' prices and is not ready to retreat

American ports are now starting to see the expected expeditions from China following Donald prevails over 145% prices on Chinese products. The port of Los Angeles, the largest port for Chinese products in the United States, plans that expeditions scheduled for early May third below that the same era last year.

The declining number of ships arriving in stock of Chinese imports is likely to affect us Supermarket shelves Soon, and after the warnings of the American supermarkets, Trump replied by saying that trade talks between the United States and China were in progress In the past few days. But Chinese President Xi Jinping Refused discussions occurredsuggesting that he does not intend to move away from a fight with the United States.

As one of The most powerful leaders In the history of the People's Republic of China, Xi has shaped like a nationalist icon. Therefore, if China perceives prevails over prices as an intimidation tactic designed for undermine He, backing up with a confrontation with the United States, would seriously undermine XIS loud man Image and rhetoric.

This is something that Trump probably didn't consider it. During a rally marking his 100 days in power, the American president always suggested that China just go back down And eat the prices.

While prices seem to be the main weapon of trade war, China could have more tactics to retaliate to Trump and the American economy. The question is what could be?

A few weeks ago, it seemed that Washington could punish Chinas lack of will to negotiate With more prices, but it is now clear that Trump is ready to conclude an agreement and tries to bring China to come to the table. Trump now implies that American prices on China could go down substantially. And the American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, called the trade war with China unbearable.

Take advantage of agriculture and energy

China has reduced its dependence on American agricultural imports Since the trade war started in the first presidency of Trumps. This is bad news for Washington because agriculture is a few sectors in the United States which has in fact a Significant trade surplus with China. THE 125% The reprisal rates will harm the profitability of the sectors.

But Chinas' reprisal prices are not the only problem for American farmers to face. As the trade war is intensifying, China uses bureaucratic obstacles to restrict American agricultural products to enter China and as potential negotiation tool. For example, China has delayed the renewals of export license renewal renewals US PIG FARMERSand refused to renew the licenses of poultry farmers to health and safety reasons.

Beijing actions could be designed to hit particularly The economy in Core Trump support states supporting. A large part of Trump and the base of the republican parts are Red statesLike Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas, all have important agricultural communities. Focusing on agricultural problems is a tactic that Beijing realizes at home with Trump voters.

Out 444 American counties Appointed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) as dependent on agriculture, 77.7% voted for Trump During the American presidential election of 2024. Thus, any difficulty faced with the agricultural sector due to Trumps' own actions will probably lose the support of a major political basis. And with the mid-term elections in 2026, Trump had to work with caution during the antagonage in Beijing.

Another support base The fact that Beijing could seek to Saper is those involved in the fossil fuels sector. In the past, the United States has been one of the best natural gas suppliers in China.

China has No imported natural gas United States since early February 2025 and has been looking for its natural gas Australia, Indonesia and Brunei. While the trade war continues, it is unlikely that the United States will be able to sell its natural gas to China soon, and this will have an impact on the energy industry, one of the main political support bases.

Restrict minerals

Another enormous problem with which the United States is confronted from the restriction of the export of critical minerals. They understand Seven minerals of rare earth Namely the samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium. While these are used in the Clean and automotive energy sectorsthe greatest concern would come from American defense complex.

These critical minerals are used in manufacturing Hunting jets, submarines, missiles and radar systems. China has a efficient monopoly on Extraction and treatment of rare earths, while the United States lacks such capacities. This means that China export restrictions are likely to Allow the defense industry of the Americaswhile Beijing develops quickly its ammunition and military technology.

The White House probably planned the export restrictions of critical minerals from China. After all, Beijing had prohibited the export of critical minerals to Japan in 2010 on a Fishing trawlers argumentand stopped exporting double use Metals that can be used to produce civil and military technologies, such as gallium, germanium and tungsten.

What is the next step?

In recent years, China has tried to overcome an economy in difficulty which was mainly powered by a real estate crisis. Trump probably expected China Pressure loop And come and crawl towards the negotiation table. After all, the Chinese Communist Party must quickly repair its economy. The establishment has been based for a long time offer economic prosperity To legitimize his rule on China.

Currently, the battle of Tit-For-Tat continues. On April 11, American prices on China culminated in 145%While Chinas' reprisal prices on American products have reached a 125%.

Although it is clear, China could go even further by selling American treasure And increase American interest rates and therefore borrow costs. But unlike Trump, Xi often plays a long game. After all, prevails over the term as the president be over in less than four years, while Chinese President XI has No term limit. All the latter has to do is to be patient, and a more friendly American president could come.