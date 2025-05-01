



Monitoring of the prices of the grocery store during the second term of President Trump, 100 days check

A hundred days after President Donald Trump's second term, we continue to follow the prices of the grocery store. A snapshot of a local grocery store shows that prices are increasing.

This is something that 5 Eyewitness News told you that we were going to do during his first day at the office, go make the grocery store and buy the essential elements throughout his presidency to check a campaign promise he made: lower the prices of the grocery store.

A few months after the start of his second mandate, the same grocery store, of the same Twin Cities grocery store, cost $ 3.10 more, about 5.5%.

Day 1: $ 57.29 100: $ 60.39

“It is very possible that these prices are increasing simply because you have different suppliers, different suppliers,” said Banaian King, who teaches the economy at St. Cloud State University, where he is also director of the Center for Political Research and Community Commitment of the School.

“Overall, if you look at the weekly prices of grocery stores on a national scale, they have increased by around 1.7% in the last three months, which would be a fairly significant increase, if you get out a year,” said Banaian.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News to mark his 100 seconds of his duties, President Trump shared his reflections on prices.

“Since my arrival, petrol has been down, the grocery store is down, egg prices are declining. Many things are down, almost everything,” said President Trump.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the eggs have been taking place nationally since January, sitting at around $ 6.23 a dozen. According to the US Energy Information Administration, an average gallon of ordinary gas is approximately 10 cents more.

Banaian adds that there are still strangers because we are waiting for the future.

“I think there are a lot of conversations on prices and what prices will do to inflation, but the important thing to think is, for the most part, these are things that have to happen in the future,” he said.

For related stories: the president of the Ben Henry Trump grocery store

