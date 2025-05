Islamabad: An official 2 -hour warning in Pakistan of an imminent Indian military offensive within 24 to 36 hours prepared the ground for information Blitzkrieg throughout Wednesday, including public media affirmations that Air Force Jets rushed to force four IAF Rafale hunting notices to withdraw in the bank. The Minister of Pakistans of Defense, Khawaja Asif, has sworn a decisive response to any assault on the other side of the border. The hours before PTV News reports only several IAF Rafales and SU-30MKIS were spotted and chased during recognition along the loc, the Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar set up a declaration of intelligence that India could knock in Pakistan any time. The attack on tourists from J & KS Pahalgam) reveals its intention, said Tarar, accusing Delhi of having increased tensions. Islamabad denies his involvement in the attack, while India criticizes terrorists supported by Pakistan for targeting tourists after having identified them as Hindus. Delhi also demanded an independent investigation. The former Prime Minister, Prime Minister Imran Khan, sent a message through his group Tehreek-E-insafs X account, India must avoid reckless actions in this nuclear flash point. Peace is not weakness. The Pakistani author and political scientist warned against the catastrophic risks of going to war. Domestic pressures lead this dangerous escalation, she said. The media frenzy is for the elimination of restraint. Officer and strategist of the Indian army, LT Gen DS Hooda (RETD), said that the missteps in this loaded atmosphere could trigger a conflict that none of the parties can contain. The State Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already committed himself with the two nations, and the UN spokesperson Stphane Dujarric has made an urgent dialogue. But diplomacy faces obstacles while war drums become stronger. PM Narendra Modi has already authorized complete operational freedom for forces. Pakistan, struggling with economic and political disorders, strengthens its locals. Many Pakistani diplomats would quietly move families.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/after-2am-war-alert-pakistan-air-force-claims-it-forced-indian-jets-to-retreat-in-panic/articleshow/120774519.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

