Trump falsely claims “60 minutes” admitted to the “crime” of the Harris Interview edition





President Trump said his trial of $ 20 billion against Paramount Global and CBS, who alleys that “60 minutes” deceived an interview last fall with VP Kamala Harris, is “a real winner”. He said that Paramount, CBS and “60 minutes” admitted to having committed “this crime” from Harris's response to eliminate his “bad and incompetent” response, that he affirmed “cheated and fraud the American people at levels never seen before in the political arena”.

In fact, Paramount and CBS argued that they had done nothing wrong in this area – and qualified Trump's prosecution “an affront to the first amendment” which is “without a base in law or in fact”. CBS News argued that the broadcasting and promotion “60 minutes” of Harris' interview were “unsuccessful or misleading”.

Trump's comments came while the President’s lawyers and the Paramount Global Legal team started mediation on Wednesday to determine a potential resolution of the trial. The board of directors of Paramount described “the financial conditions acceptable for potential regulations with the president” at a meeting of April 18, according to a report from the New York Times, which did not include details of the dollars on which the company would have settled.

Trump continued CBS a few days before the presidential election in November 2024, alleging that the “60 -minute” report of CBS News had violated a law on the protection of consumers of Texas by deceiving an interview with Harris, and thus interfered with the presidential election. Earlier this year, the president has expanded the trial, alleging an additional complaint under the Lanham Federal Act and requesting at least $ 20 billion in damages.

“The case we have against 60 minutes, CBS and Paramount is a real winner. They cheated and defrauded the American people at levels never seen before in the political arena,” wrote Trump in an article on Wednesday morning on Truth Social, his social-media platform. “Kamala Harris, during the anticipated vote and, immediately before the day of the poll, he was asked, and gave an answer, it was so bad and incompetent that it would have cost her a good number of the votes that she ended up obtaining. Completely different question. [sic]. “”

In the post, Trump suggested that the New York Times – because he reported that “legal experts have called the baseless costume and an easy victory for CBS” – could “possibly” be “responsible for criminal interference, including in the elections, which we study carefully”.

“Despite all the above, and the admission of Paramount / CBS / 60 minutes to this crime and, with other similar corrupt eliminations of answers to the questions, the faulty New York Times, which is false news both in writing and its survey, says that people '' said that the case was baseless,” wrote the president. “They do not mean that, they just have a non-curable case of Trump's disturbance syndrome, perhaps to the point where the interjection of the Times makes them responsible for a tort interference, including during the elections, which we are studying carefully.”

Trump concluded his message by saying: “The main thing is that what 60 minutes and its business owners have committed is one of the most blatant illegalities in the history of broadcasting.

A Global Paramount representative refused to comment. New York Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoads Ha, said: “The post of President Trump is today following a long list of legal threats aimed at discouraging or penalizing independent administration reports. The law is clear and protects a strong free press and promotes an informed American audience. The New York Times will not be dissuaded questions on behalf of the American people. »»

In March, Paramount decided to reject the pursuit of Trump, depositing two requests to reject the case (one without lack of jurisdiction and the other on the grounds that the laws on fraud to consumers do not govern editorial discourse). “If the first amendment means something, this means that civil servants and complainants cannot hold press organizations like CBS responsible for the simple exercise of editorial judgment,” said the paramount request. “Let the applicants think that the whole interview not published should have disseminated or only published in a way they approve, they are not entitled under the first amendment to require only news that meets their wishes.”

In February, in response to a request from the FCC, CBS News made the public a transcription not published by the interview with Harris on “60 minutes” (available on this link) and declared that the documents showed “in accordance with 60 minutes of repeated insurance to the public”, the dissemination “was neither tampering nor misleading”.

CBS News said the question concerned a question of the “60-minute” interview with Harris: if the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “listens to the Biden-Harris administration”.

“We released a longer part of the Vice-President's response on Face The Nation and broadcast a shorter extract from the same response to 60 minutes the next day,” CBS News said in a statement. “Each extract reflects the substance of the vice-president's response. As the complete transcript shows, we have published the interview to ensure that most of the Vice-President's answers 60 minutes from many questions were included in our original diffusion while representing these answers enough. 60 minutes The lasting questions of the vice-president speak for themselves. ”

Trump's legal action against CBS is involved while the comprehensive paramount parent and the Shari Redstone control shareholder are impatient to conclude the merger of $ 8 billion with Skydance Media as quickly as possible, after accepting the conditions of the agreement in July 2024. The transaction awaits FCC approval. Brendan Carr, the president of the agency appointed by Trump, said that Trump's complaint would likely take into account the FCC exam. In a previous statement, Paramount Global said that Trump's “60 -minute” trial is completely distinct and unrelated to the Skydance transaction and the FCC approval process. We will respect the legal process to defend our business. “

The Trump costume and the obvious desire of Redstone to conclude the agreement on the parameter caused friction between “60 minutes” and the parent of the company. Bill Owens, an executive producer of “60 minutes”, announced unexpectedly his resignation last week, invoking interference from Paramount Global which hampered its capacity “to make independent decisions according to what was good for the 60 minutes”, well for the public. In January, the CO-PDG of Paramount, George Cheeks, who managed CBS, appointed the former president of CBS News, Susan Zirinsky, as “acting editor” to the news division, after the controversies which declared that the cheeks aroused “the comments concerning the prejudices perceived in an information coverage of CBS”.

