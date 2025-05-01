Politics
Trump tells the Americans to be “patient” as the economy contracts unexpectedly
President Donald Trump blamed his predecessor on Wednesday for a volatile stock market in the midst of an unexpected contraction of the US economy in the first quarter – but expressed that the economy is still ready for rapid growth.
Actions dropped Wednesday morning after new data showed that the economy had contracted for the first time in three years.
“This is the Biden stock market, not Trump's,” wrote the president on Truth Social.
“I did not take over before January 20. The prices will start to launch soon, and companies are starting to move to the United States in record numbers,” said Trump. “Our country will explode, but we have to get rid of Biden's” overhang “.” “”
The private sector added 62,000 jobs in April, well below expectations, said ADP
The industrial average of Dow Jones has dropped by more than 600 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite decreased 1.8%and 2.2%respectively.
The lowering of stock markets occurred in the heels of the gross domestic product (GDP) down 0.3% in the first quarter, which takes place from January to March, according to the early estimate of the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) of the Commerce Department (BEA). Economists interviewed by the London Stock Exchange (LSEG) expected the economy to increase at a rate of 0.3% during the quarter.
Trump announced the prices on April 2, which was technically in the second quarter, although some experts think that the imminent threat of prices has an impact on today's figures.
Consumer confidence plunged to a hollow of 5 years in April
The president argued that the stock market caliber could take some time to repel and insisted that they had nothing to do with the radical rates that he announced earlier this month.
“It will take some time, has nothing to do with the prices, only that it has left us bad figures, but when the boom starts, it will be like no other. Be patient !!!” He wrote.
For example, imports, which consider as a subtraction of the calculation of GDP, jumped 41% in the first quarter, partly by importers of pre -order products in order to have the expeditions of the implementation of Trump prices beat. There has also been a decrease in public spending, with these two changes compensated by the increase in investment, consumer spending and exports.
At the same time, consumer expenditure increased by 1.8%with gains for services (+ 2.4%) and goods (+ 0.5%), because the increase in service spending was widespread and directed by health care, housing and public services. In expenditure on goods, an increase of 2.7% of non -victims was partly counterbalanced by a decrease of 3.4% of sustainable goods.
Get Fox Affairs on the move by clicking here
Commercial investment increased by 21.9% in the first quarter after posting a decrease of 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Non -residential investment increased by 9.8% during the quarter, led by a 22.5% increase in equipment expenditure.
Disposable personal income was 2.7% in the first quarter, compared to 1.9% in the fourth quarter.
Personal savings in percentage of personal income was 4% in the first quarter, compared to 3.7% in the fourth quarter – although it dropped by 5.4% in the first quarter of 2024.
