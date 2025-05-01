Politics
Key seats to be monitored in local elections of 2025
EOut of 1 Nglands local elections can represent a key test for all the main parts.
In what could be a new era of multipartite policy, work and reform are almost shoulder in the latest national opinion polls, the conservatives are lagging behind.
And it is the latter who faces the most difficult challenge. The last time that this particular set of council elections took place was up to the bounce of the Boris Johnsons vaccine. Since then, Partygate and a series of other scandals have reversed the fortune of the parties, which left it out of power in Westminster for the first time since 2010.
But work could also fight in certain seats. Despite its important rise in power during the general elections last summer, the party has taken a series of controversial decisions since then, in particular by removing the winter fuel allowance for millions of retirees and well-being well-being and reductions in international aid, which could trigger a counterpoup of voters.
Meanwhile, the Nigel Farages reform will discover if its momentum in opinion polls continues or has started to stall.
In addition to the elections to the Council, there are also a certain number of mayor to win and a parliamentary by -election.
Here are the key seats to watch in the early hours of Friday morning and beyond and why they count.
Mayors
Grand Lincolnshire
A recent Yougov survey suggested that the reform candidate, the former conservative deputy Dame Andrea Jenkyns, is well in advance in this competition.
One of the two new mayor positions being disputed for the first time, it is likely to be a race of two horses between the conservatives and the reform. While Mr. Farages Party chose an ex-heart, the Conservatives remained local, with the chief of the North Lincolnshire Council Rob Waltham.
Hull & East Yorkshire
Another new mayor being challenged for the first time this year. The reform tried to make a sensation by choosing the old boxer and Olympic medalist Luke Campbell. But they are faced with competition from conservatives, work and liberal democrats, who all have support in different parts of the region.
West of England
Labors Dan Norris won for his group in 2021 but this time was not being held after being elected deputy. However, he recently made the headlines when he was suspended by the party after being arrested for suspicion of sexual offenses. The high level case could harm the chances of maintaining the chances of keeping the mayor.
Advice
Doncaster
The only work of the council defends in this year elections, the party currently has 41 of the 55 seats here. During a very bad night for work, they could lose the overall control of the council at the Nigel Farages reform, for whom it is a higher target.
Buckinghashire
The headquarters, which should declare early Friday morning, could be an early indication of the conservative fortune. The conservatives have held a majority since 1974 and currently have 105 of the 147 seats. Border changes mean that the council is reduced by about a third, but, unless one upheaval, the conservatives should remain in control.
Cambridgeshire
This could be a real sign of whether Libs can continue to break through in conservative votes. Currently the largest party in the Council, but without majority, with 23 of its 61 seats, they hope to get closer to the majority control.
Derbyshire
The conservatives can lose global control here, with work, libs and reform in the hope of winning seats. The SIR Keir Starmers party has successfully succeeded in the general elections in recent years, and the conservatives, who have run the county council since 2017, defend 40 of its 64 seats.
Devon
This could be another key seat, with the potential for Lib DEMS to continue taking votes from the Conservatives. Libs Dems are currently a distant second, with nine seats. But by a good night, they could deny the majority control of the conservatives of the Council, while an exceptional night would see them taking total control.
Gloucestershire
The conservatives have been controlled here since 2021 but more with a majority, holding only 26 of the 53 seats. A strong performance of the Lib Dems, currently on 16 seats, could see them jumping the Conservatives to become most.
LANCASHIRE
It is a difficult competition for the Tories, which have a tiny majority, with 46 of the 84 seats of the Council, with the second work on the 26th. But the two could face challenges of the reform, which currently have two seats, and independents, who have five.
Nottinghamshire
The conservatives face one of their most difficult challenges in Nottinghamshire. The party has only a small majority, holding 34 of the 66 council seats. And he faces challenges in work, currently on 14, as well as Ashfield Independents, who have 10. Reform, who took the headquarters of Westminster in the last elections, with the election of former conservative deputy Anderson, also hopes to continue his success.
Oxfordshire
The Lib Dems are most here but have no majority, currently holding 20 of its 63 seats. Could a counterpoup against work in the university city allow Lib DEMS to make enough progress to gain total control?
Runcorn and Helsby by election
The region has been owned by work for over 40 years. But the by -election was launched after the former Labor deputy Mike Amesbury resigned following his condemnation for aggression for having struck a constituent.
While voters go to the polls, the reform and the conservatives will try to overthrow the majority of the work of 15,000 votes in what was once considered one of the safest seats.
|
