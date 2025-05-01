



China has taken a provocative tone this week, saying that it “would never kneel” in a new dramatic video targeting the trade war of US President Donald Trump, while the world is looking to see which of its two main savings will blink first.

Newsweek contacted the White House by e-mail with a request for comments outside office hours.

Why it matters

Trump has exerted aggressively prices – taxes on foreign goods paid by American importers – on the move for a range of declared economic and political objectives, wrapping global markets and fueling uncertainty among the main American trade partners.

Earlier this month, the president imposed a reference rate of 10% on most imports and announced “reciprocal prices” even higher on dozens of countries, quoting what he called unfair trade relations. He then published a 90 -day break on most of the new prices, with the exception of those who target China – the third American trading partner – who responded with a tariff hike to his own countermeasures and other offsuces.

What to know

Beijing has courted American trade partners while seeking to present himself as an economic power responsible ready to fill the vacuum of managers left by Washington.

The two -minute video published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, in English and Mandarin, warned: “Inclacing to a tyrant is like drinking poison to quench the thirst. It only applies the crisis.”

The video on his official WeChat account explodes Trump's “90 -day break” and urges the other nations not to complete and sign agreements for three months.

President Donald Trump is walking on the South White House lawn in Washington, Tuesday April 29, 2025. President Donald Trump walks on the South White House lawn in Washington, Tuesday April 29, 2025. Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press

The ministry cited the 1985 US-Japan Plaza agreement, a major catalyst for the prolonged economic collapse which later became known as “lost decades” of Japan, as a edifying history of countries which brought a blow after giving in to trade pressure from the United States.

“When the rest of the world stands together in solidarity, the United States is just a little stranded boat,” said the video, showing an image of a raft housed on a cracked dry river bed. “Someone has to move forward to break the fog and light up the path to come,” said the ministry. “For China, we have to get up and fight.”

“We hope that this video will help everyone better understand the position of China,” spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday during the regular press point of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

What people say

Lizzie Lee, researcher of the analysis of Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said: “Trump's first actions offer new openings in China. The erosion of traditional alliances and the volatility of American messaging create a diplomatic space so that Beijing presents itself as a more stable economic partner.

“However, the opportunity is tempered by risk. Foreign skepticism towards the regulatory environment of China and the political trajectory remains pronounced, and good will cannot be ensured by the story alone. The projected stability is necessary but insufficient; without deeper institutional reforms to promote transparency, consistency and vitality of private sectors, external confidence will remain insulting.”

What is the next step

The Trump administration has softened its rhetoric on China in recent days in the midst of increasing pressure to conclude an agreement and growing fears of a recession.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week that the current tariff rate of 145% was “not sustainable”, while Trump and his assistants hinted that negotiations with Beijing were underway.

China again denied again that all the talks took place and insisted that the United States had to take the first step towards de-escalation.

However, Beijing also feels tension. A government report published on Wednesday has shown that manufacturing activity had fallen at its lowest point in almost two years last month, the American prices, the American prices have sent plunging export orders.

According to Reuters, Chinese officials worked quietly

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/china-us-trump-trade-war-message-2065943 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos