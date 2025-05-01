



Microsoft, the best legal said that the company would bring the US government to court if necessary to protect access to European customers to its services, as it tries to reassure Europe that Donald Trump will not be able to cut critical technology.

Brad Smith, president of Microsofts, said that European leaders had been shocked when Trump temporarily suspended military and intelligence support in Ukraine. The Cloud Computing and Software giant responded Wednesday with new commitments to European governments on the continuity of access.

His comments arise while the region faces uncertainty about the long -term commitment of American presidents towards the Transatlantic Security Alliance and if he could block access to American technology as a lever effect in wider negotiations with the block.

As a business, we must be a source of digital stability during a period of geopolitical volatility, said Smith, who is also vice-president of microsofts and lawyers, The Financial Times.

Microsofts New Engage includes five digital commitments in Europe. The Big Tech group said it would dispute any government order to stop cloud services to European customers, including through the courts.

He also promised to have his cloud computing service on the continent supervised by a European board of directors and operating under European law.

The company plans to stimulate its European cloud and artificial intelligence operations by increasing its data center capacity in Europe by 40% over the next two years, expanding operations in 16 countries.

He expected to spend tens of billions of dollars a year in European data centers, Smith said in the midst of recent speculations that the company withdrew some of these investments.

Microsoft group president Brad Smith said that the company had a long time to go to court against several administrations when the need appeared Zed Jameson / Bloomberg

The company based in Seattle is the first major American technological company to proactively reassure European customers in a framework of trade tensions and to call more European technological sovereignty, including requests to exclude American companies from public contracts.

Trump has fueled anxiety among European governments and companies for confidentiality and access to data and has even aroused concerns that the United States could suspend or block the operations of American technological companies in Europe.

Smith said that a suspension was unlikely. There is a strong consensus in Washington who wants to see [American] Digital technology is circulating towards Europe.

But he added: I think there are a number of leaders in governments in Europe who were shocked when the American administration has suspended intelligence and military support in Ukraine.

And so they wondered how they obtained their defense and their security protection more broadly. And I think it is therefore important for us to specify that Europe can count on us, including in the cybersecurity space.

Microsoft declared that he would include in his contracts a legal commitment to contest any ordinance of a government outside of Europe which would disrupt its cloud operations on the continent.

Asked about a potential return of the announcement to the United States, Smith said that it was his job to worry about everything, but that Microsoft had a long period of going to the court against several administrations when the need arose.

The size of the European market, which represents more than a quarter of microsoft activities, meant that we are essential that we support the confidence between countries and governments of our technology, said Smith.

