Politics
Prices and terrorism derail the rapprochement of China-India
The nascent India rapprochement with China is derailed by two TS: prices and terrorism. When the two countries announced their border agreement in October of last year, there were limited expectations of sustainable reconciliation. The disengagement of two disputed areas of the Himalayas was not well below a de -escalation or a deduction of the military forces along their disputed border. The agreement has also not resolved any of the underlying grievances on territorial complaints or water disputes, which threaten to pass out in the middle of the Beijing plans to build the worlds biggest Hydroelectric dam along the Brahmaputra river which crosses the two countries.
And yet, efforts to reset relationships have evolved at a rapid rate with the resumption of the framework of special representatives in December (after his last behavior in 2019), plans to resume Axed on people initiatives, including direct flights and Kalash-Mansearovar Yatra (or pilgrimage), and a positive rhetoric on both Chinese And Indian As for improving the bilateral relationship.
The fragility of the links becomes obvious when we examine the two main problems of foreign policy which India is confronted at the moment: the trade policies of Trump administrations and the benefits of the terrorist attack in recent weeks in Kashmir. In both cases, there is a distinct Chinese angle that threatens the bitter relations between Beijing and New Delhi.
Price price
The India approach to Trump administrations' pricing policy was opposed to that of China, emphasizing appeasement rather than confrontation. In the hope of escaping the tariff of 26% that Washington imposed on India (which then dropped to 10% for 90 days), New Delhi undertook to improve market access by concluding a bilateral trade agreement with the United States. He also proposed to retreat the price and non -tariff barriers and to buy more American products to combat the chronic obsession of Trumps for the commercial imbalance.
However, the Chinese factor hides in the background.
In doing so, India also hopes to benefit from a potential diversion of trade far from China. Although the Trump administration is mainly concentrated to create more jobs at home and reindustrialize the American economy, acting, it seems willing to accept a relocation of production (and jobs) in friendly countries, including India. Therefore, reports that Apple Moves the production of iphones for the American market from China to India. Other American companies do in the same way in the midst of efforts to take advantage of the advantages offered by incentives linked to India production (More) plan.
However, taking advantage of these advantages depends on the Indian supply chain which does not depend strongly on China. The emerging Sino-Indian rapprochement is accompanied by the recognition that India should depend on the components and raw materials from China. Visa processes were accelerated While the two countries have explored selective joint venture Opportunities with Chinese companies. However, these efforts have slowed down while India is forced to choose parties in the American-Chinese economic rivalry, choosing the United States for the moment.
Threats of terrorism
On terrorism, Indias focuses on the alleged pakistans of complicity in the terrorist attack which cost the life of 26 civilians near Pahalgam in Jammu-et-Cachemire on April 22. However, the Chinese factor hides in the background. China is a part of the cashmere dispute thanks to its demand for the chin in eastern Ladakh / Aksai and control over the Shaksgam / Trans-Karakoram tract that Pakistan presented China in 1963.
China sentenced the attack but stopped in the offer to offer support to India, while reassuring Pakistan, his foolproof friend. In the past, Beijing also has blocked Several efforts for Pakistan terrorists declared world terrorists to the United Nations.
This recalls that China is the primary benefactor of Pakistans. Over 80% of Pakistani weapons imports came from China in the period from 2020 to 2024. Beijing is also responsible for the Pakistan nuclear weapon program and accelerate the delivery Of several defense platforms, including the fighter JF-17 and the Air-Air PL-15 missile while Islamabad is preparing for a possible conflict with India.
The border clashes between China and India in 2020 have also played an indirect role in the terrorist attack in recent weeks because she forced New Delhi to New Delhi redeploy Military assets of the Kashmir Valley (where the terrorist attack took place) in the east of Ladakh (on the disputed border with China). This may explain to a certain extent the allegations of a security laps in the middle of the lighter Indian military imprint in the region.
In this context, the terrorist attack recalls that despite the efforts to defuse tensions along their disputed border, China continues to constitute a security threat to India to support the countries with which India has difficult relations. This includes Pakistan, but also Bangladesh, with whom New Delhis' ties have been embittered since the government of Sheikh Hasina was ousted last year in August. More than 70% of Bangladesh's weapons imports came from China during the period from 2019 to 2023. Although this before changing government in Dacca, bilateral relations between Bangladesh and China have deepened in the past eight months. The acting chief of the Bangladesh, Mohammed Yunus, recently visited China where he made several provocatives affirmations While deepening relations with Beijing.
All this alludes to a point that I do in a recently published publication search document: That the question of borders is only a symptom of a much broader and deeper geopolitical rivalry between China and India.
While these two self-proclaimed civilizations indicate the most populous countries in the world, representing 40% of the world's population, and the second (China) and soon the third (India) the biggest economies become increasingly important geopolitical actors with more tools and platforms to project power, their ascent introduces new stages of rivalry. Move on American-Chinese relations, it is the real geopolitical competition of the 21st century.
