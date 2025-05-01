Donald Trump wants another work for which he is not qualified: Pope





If someone has never taken the false expression until you do it too literally, it's Donald Trump. Trump has found his way to the White House twice; Especially recently, although he has been a criminal condemned without previous political experience, and in recent times, has hung on a jokes in a joke through the line to find a way to make a three -way constitution, to be damned. So it is not surprising that he thinks that Hed is a fantastic pope too.

On Tuesday, when asked by journalists who, according to him, should be the successor of Pope Francis recently deceased, Trump threw, I would like to be the pope. This is my number one choice.

Forget the fact that Trump is not a member of the clergy, or the College of Cardinals, which will meet for a conclave to select their new leader from May 7, it is not even Catholic. Although confirmed earlier in life in presbyterization, in 2020, Trump declared in the service of religious information in an interview which he now identifies as a non -denominational Christian. After an assassination attempt in July 2024, Trump, already popular with evangelical Christian voters, composed the religious rhetoric of his messaging. During his inauguration in January, he even said that he had been saved by God to make America again large.

Once in a hurry, however, he had another suggestion for those who succeed Pope Francis. Sort of. No, I don't know. I have no preference, Trump continued. I could say that we have a cardinal who happens to be outside a place called New York which is very good. See so well what's going on.

Presumably, he referred to Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who led to the inauguration of Trump. Please God bless America, please repair each defect, Dolan, the archbishop of New York, said, praying for Trump at the start of his second term.

Maybe Trump was trying to play shy by not mentioning Dolan by name, or maybe he couldn't remember it and thought that an answer made in the USA could not fail. The world may never know.

Senator Lindsey Graham, for his part, seemed happily prevailing on self-assessment on social networks on Tuesday.

I was delighted to learn that President Trump is open to the idea of ​​being the next pope, Graham wrote on X (formerly Twitter). It would really be a black horse candidate, but I would ask the Papal conclave and the Catholic faithful to keep an open mind on this possibility!

He continued: the first combination of the president of Pope-US has many advantages. Look for white smoke. Trump MMXXVIII!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/donald-trump-pope-favorite The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos