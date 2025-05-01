Erdogan welcomes Trump's approach to `Turkish sensitivities' ''





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed optimism on Wednesday as to a significant improvement in relations with the United States under President Donald Trump, praising the American chief's approach to Turkish concerns. “Trkiye welcomes the attitude of American president Donald Trump who takes into account his sensitivities,” said Erdogan to journalists during his return flight from Italy. He added that the two leaders “understood” in particular on the controversial issue of Syria. Erdogan has projected the confidence of the future of bilateral relations, declaring: “I believe that my friend Trump and I will bring a very different momentum” to American-trkiye relations in the coming days. US President Donald Trump meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the White House Oval Office, Washington, in the United States on November 13, 2019. (AFP photo) Starting costs for American diplomatic links The president underlined the positive personal relationships developing between the two leaders, describing their recent telephone conversation as “quite cordial, productive and friendly”. Erdogan said direct commitment plans, saying that he will meet Trump “face to face the first opportunity”. This heat represents a potential turning point for NATO allies, whose relationship has resisted important strains in recent years on various regional security problems. Find common ground on Syrian policy Erdogan specifically highlighted Syria as an area where he thinks that the two leaders have obtained a mutual understanding. The conflict was a persistent source of tension in American-trkiye relations, in particular with regard to Kurdish forces in northern Syria that Trkiye considers the terrorists but which previously received American support in the fight against the Islamic State. The Turkish president criticized Israel's military operations in Syrian territory, calling them “an attempt to undermine the positive climate that began with the new government in Damascus”. An American soldier keeps outside an oil field while the troops are patrolling in the region near the northeast border of Syria with Trkiye in the Qahtaniyah campaign in the most northeast corner of the province of Rasish on September 3, 2024. (Photo AFP) Reject federal structures for Syria Erdogan firmly rejected the concept of a federal structure for Syria as “nothing more than a pipe dream without place in the reality of the country”, reinforcing the opposition of Trkiye to the Kurdish autonomous regions near its border. Erdogan's comments suggest that he provides that Trump administration will be more receptive to Trkiye's security problems concerning Syria than previous American administrations, potentially marking an important change in American policy in the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/turkiye/erdogan-welcomes-trumps-approach-to-turkish-sensitivities-in-renewed-partnership-151785/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos