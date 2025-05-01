Trump's economy at 100 days: unprecedented uncertainty reigns





The voters returned Donald Trump to the White House in November believing that he would be better for the economy than his opponent, the democratic vice-president, Kamala Harris.

However, 100 days after prevailing on the second presidential term, voters are now faced with an economic landscape filled with uncertainty.

Among its attributes: chances of recession of 60%, inflation rates that barely moved and a stock market which, until recently, was assaulted by volatility.

The question is Trump's prices strategy.

Although he declared throughout his campaign that he planned to impose prices on goods introduced in the United States, consumers and businesses reacted with a shock on what Trump implemented and the speed with which he did: a price of 10% -acroste-the-board, 25% on Auto-Autochton Union and Mexico parts.

Much of the economic policy was made during these first 100 days more than any other administration that I can think of, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moodys Analytics.

The deployment of prices was also marked by departures and stops, with different justifications offered for each operation and price which sometimes change in a single day.

To date, Trumps Plan Plan continues to evolve. He interrupted the country's prices by country which he announced during his Rose Garden Ceremony of the Day of the Liberation this month, which, according to him, prompted hundreds of countries to approach the United States on the signing of new trade agreements.

And Tuesday, in a speech marking the first 100 days of his second term, he also softened some of the prices on cars and automotive parts. During a gathering in Warren, Michigan, Trump called it the first 100 days of the most successful administration in the history of our country.

Overall, the deployment of prices and the uncertainty that he created caused significant economic and financial turbulence.

Take high prices, which were in the lead for many voters in November. Price growth federal reserves remain blocked at around 2.5%. Although this is within reach of historical averages, it is greater than the official objective of 2% of central banks. The price growth of the grocery store jumped during the first weeks of the Trumps administration in the costs of buckling eggs, but they have since fallen.

However, tariffs at 10% to 10% that Trump has placed on imports in the United States, as well as other rights over countries such as China and Mexico from which the United States imports food, could further increase grocery costs, according to some experts.

The gas prices also remained at the levels of the Biden era. The prices of plane tickets have dropped, however, it is largely based on the reduction of demand while consumers are retreating on non -essential expenses.

While mortgage rates have decreased from year to year, the pace of house sales is freezing and, in March, the start of a spring season generally loaded for sales of the real estate industry of previously possessed houses has dropped at their slowest rate since 2009.

NBC News Home Prix Appléship Index has in the first three months of Trumps, the second mandate has shown a modest improvement in consumers' ability to buy houses, but it remains well above its pre-pale levels.

As for actions, the S&P 500 has lost around 8% since January 20.

Some data have resisted. Retail sales remained vivid, while the unemployment rate is stable at around 4.2%.

Barclays Financial Group said on Monday that his daily data on credit card transactions, as well as the trends in employment works, so far, little concerns about American activity.

The most recent impulse in terms of expenses and new jobs is roughly in accordance with comparisons and never well below the point point with previous years, said the firm.

Overall, it is difficult to find a measure of economic activity that has improved considerably since the start of the second mandate. And although many data points show that the economy clings for the moment, there has been a significant deterioration in the feelings and prospects of business and consumers. Although these surveys are not always translated into slower economic growth, they suggest that even more difficult conditions can be in advance.

Almost all measures of consumer confidence followed by Wall Street companies, including the more conservative national federation of the independent monthly survey on small businesses, has shown a drop in economic optimism.

The implementation of new political priorities has increased the level of uncertainty of small businesses in recent months, said this month the chief economist of federations, Bill Dunkelberg. Small businesses have reduced sales growth expectations, as they better understand how these rearrangements could have them on the impact.

The consumer confidence survey of the Michigans University has also plunged, showing the largest decrease of three months since the 1990s.

Expectations have aggravated for large expanses of the population through age, education, income and political affiliation, said the director of the investigation Joanne HSU in a statement.

Consumers have perceived the risks of several aspects of the economy, largely due to continuous uncertainty concerning the commercial policy and the potential for the resurgence of the inflation which is looming. The expectations of the labor market remained dark. Even more worrying for the path of the economy, consumers have anticipated lower growth for themselves in the coming year.

A certain increase in economic activity could simply be the result of consumers and businesses trying to get ahead of prices by filling up with goods for their households or inventories for their companies, according to the prices, according to experts.

Theres a leading effect, said Bob Elliott, CEO of Unlimited Funds Investment Group. You hear a lot of anecdotal stories linked to that such as automotive demand, there has been a lot of automobile requests from, he said, referring to consumers who bought vehicles of new vehicles currently on prizes of dealers who are not subject to Trumps prices. But still smaller articles, saw pre-purchase indications on the concerns that price increases are in advance.

The latest edition of the Federal Reserves Beige Book Survey of Economic Conditions in the United States shows that the cracks that are starting to train, especially in the sectors and regions that depend on foreign tourism, which has dropped sharply while Trump has intensified its immigration cracks at American borders.

Large attractions that normally attract international visitors have seen a drop in foreigners from abroad, especially Canada, and airports and airlines have reported a significant drop in foreign passengers in the United States, the Atlanta Fed said.

In a press release, a White House spokesman noted that there was in fact negative inflation per month in the market for consumer prices of markets, which means that in average, a typical price decreased from February. The spokesman, Kush Desai, also underlined the investment commitments of companies like Apple, Nvidia and Hyundai designed to reshape manufacturing in the United States.

The president wins over America First Policies offers an essential economic relief for everyday Americans while launching the foundations for long -term restoration of American grandeur, said Desai.

And during a marking press conference prevails over the first 100 days, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, avoided any concern about the economy.

The real data was quite good, said Bessent. The work data is good, [and] The Americans continue to spend.

Confidence in President Trump, Leavitt said when a journalist asked how Americans should think about this period of economic disorders. There is a reason why he was re -elected to this office. It is because of the historical success of its economic formula in the first mandate.

It is not the prices themselves that created the annoying economic environment, said David Seif, chief economist of Nomura Holdings Financial Group. Rather, it is uncertainty that supported their taxation which prevents companies from spending and hiring and allowing the economy to recover on a more stable basis.

For any concern that Trump could have on how Americans see his performance on the economy, there are ways to find a positive dynamic, said Seif. If Trump manages to resume his ambitions or find a way to withdraw from his more provocative positions, memories of the first months of his second term could fade quickly.

Uncertainty is the worst aspect of all of this, said Seif. If a plan was announced today, as long as it was considered a completely definitive thing, this would allow companies to start investing again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/business/economy/trumps-economy-100-days-what-happened-stocks-tariffs-what-to-know-rcna202972 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos