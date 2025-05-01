Erdogan: We can leave historical problems with a two -state Cyprus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Historical problems in Cyprus can be left with a two -state solution on the island.

We believe that we can leave the historical problems with a solution to two states on the island of Cyprus, and we are advancing our work in this direction, he told journalists on his return flight in Turkey from Italy, where he had met the Prime Minister of the country Giorgia Meloni.

We will continue to increase our efforts for the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Turkey will never leave the TRNC alone and devoid. It is the historical and humanitarian responsibility of the Republic of Turquies to defend the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots On each platform, he said.

He added that he and his government are extremely determined to assume this responsibility, before touching the question of other positions of the Turkish states on the problem of Cyprus, saying, we think that the Turkish world will continue to support its brothers.

Earlier in the week, He had promised good news New investments during his next visit to Cypruswhich should take place on Saturday, in the light of the teknofest aerospace and technological festivals which take place in Cyprus and the official opening of the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatars New official residence in Ayios Dhometios.

Of the new residence and the new adjacent building of the Parliament, he said on Wednesday that We have built a magnificent building in the Parliament and a presidency buildingAnd that the two are enviable works.

The mention of the Turkish states comes in the midst of the continuous political debate on a joint declaration signed by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and non -Turkic Tajikistan with the European Union which excluded the prospect of one of them recognizing the North as an independent country.

The joint declaration which prevented the Turkish States from recognizing the North declared that the five countries reaffirmed our strong commitment to the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council 541 and 550.

Resolution 541 said the Security Council deplores the Declaration of the Turkish Cypriot Authorities for the prevention of the secession of part of the Republic of Cyprus while calling on the Member States of the UN not to recognize the North.

Resolution 550 said it Reiterates the appeal to all states not to recognize the alleged state of the Turkish Republic of Northern CyprusEstablished by secessionist acts, and calls them not to facilitate or in any way help the aforementioned secessionist entity.

The president of the Turkish parliament, Numan Kurtulmus, said on Monday evening that Turkey did not expect the declaration to be signed and that we were very disappointed.

However, he said, I think they will compensate for this in the near future, before adding that they had understood the sensitivities of the problem and that God wants, we hope that the necessary measures will be taken.

Ozgur Ozel's Political Party CHP, Ozgur Ozel said that the signing of joint statements was proof of collapse in Turkish foreign policy, and even said that Cyprus status was a key element in a agreement negotiated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United States Donald Trump.