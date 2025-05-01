Politics
Yeh toh apna bhaji pav ho gaya: chef Sanjeev Kapoor remembers the hilarious hilarious PM reaction to be served the Emirati breakfast; How food connects cultures | Life news
Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Recently shared a memorable cooking experience for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Abu Dhabi.
Talk about the meeting during an interview with India MashableKapoor described how he carefully organized a breakfast menu which reflected both his culinary style and his local emiratic traditions, ensuring that everything was purely vegetarian. Hmm abu dhabi mein the, toh phir mainne unko apna toh khana diya hai naashte mein… toh maine local khaana bha emiti khaana, vegetarian sab toh (We were in Abu Dhabi, so I gave him my food for breakfast … But I also served local emirati dishes, all vegetarians), said Kapoor. Sab Inhony try Kiya. Kehte hain ki matlab, jo agar kisi jagah ka, culture ka, yeh pata karna hai, toh khaane bohot aca pata chalta hai (He tried everything. They say that if you want to understand the culture of a place, food is the best way to do it).
Kapoor also gave an overview of the Prime Minister's eating habits, highlighting his simplicity and deep respect for food. Recalling a specific moment, he said in Hindi, I remember having served him the Medames Ful (a dish from the Middle East based on Fava beans). I told him, sir, here they add chopped onions, tomatoes and he laughed and said, Yeh toh apna bhaji pav ho gaya (It's like our Bhaji Pav). By adding more on Modis preferences, said Kapoor, his food is simple and purely vegetarian. He eats Khichdi, Parathas, Theplas – All.
Historically, what is the importance of food to help travelers and managers understand new places and communities?
Alok Singh, expert in food history and science at Diga Organics, told Indianexpress.com, food has long been one of the most intimate and effective entry points in the culture of a region. Historically, traders, explorers, diplomats and even emperors used food as a means of connecting with unknown communities. Meals reveal much more than ingredients; They reflect the climate, agricultural models, religious beliefs, social customs and even historical commercial roads.
How did the different kitchens suit vegetarian preferences when hosting guests with food needs?
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor discussed the adaptation of local emirati dishes in vegetarian formats for Prime Minister Modi. Singh explains that the adaptation of recipes to the food needs of customers is not a modern phenomenon; It is a secular practice anchored in the principles of hospitality. In all cultures, hosts have traditionally changed or innovated dishes to enforce the beliefs of their guests, whether due to religion, health or personal preferences.
For example, note Singh, Mughal emperors were known to order Special vegetarian festivals When you host Jain or Vahnavite guests. In the Middle East, Christian monks traveling through Islamic regions would often have served traditional meat without meat. In fact, the spread of Indian vegetarianism along trade routes has led to the invention of completely new variations in Persian, Arabic and Southeast Asian dishes.
How common is it for very different regions to have versions of the same simple and generous dishes?
When Prime Minister Modi compared the Ful Medames of Abu Dhabi to Indias Bhaji Pav, he pointed out how the different cultures have Similar comforting foods. It is incredibly common and fascinating to find similar comforting foods in very different geographies. Many cultures, despite no historical contact with each other, have arrived at surprisingly similar dishes using locally available ingredients, observes Singh.
The story continues below this announcement
From Italy Minestrone to the frijoles of Mexico, and from the Egypts to Indias Chana or Rajma, we see echoes of a shared human instinct, to find comfort in heat, simplicity and flavor. These parallels are not simple coincidences; They reflect our shared migration, trade and adaptation stories.
