



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held key meetings on Wednesday with Union cabinet ministers one week after 26 people – mainly tourists – were killed in a terrorist attack at the Pahalgam of Jammu -et -Cachemire. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi initially chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee on security before chairing a gathering of the cabinet committee on political affairs. It was the second time that the Cabinet Committee on Security, who included the Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, Minister of the Interior, Minister of Finance and Minister of External Affairs, has met since the terrorist attack on April 22 in Jammu-et-Cachemire. However, it is the second meeting of the cabinet that is getting importance. The Committee of the Cabinet on Political Affairs is known as “Super Cabinet” because it includes the best ministers in the Union's Cabinet. The CCPA met for the last time in 2019 following the terrorist attack of Pulwama which saw India respond with the air strike of Balakot. Wednesday's consecutive meetings on Wednesday take place one day after a high -level meeting convened by the Prime Minister at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday, a week after 26 people – mainly tourists – were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam of Jammu -et -Cachemire. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Tuesday's meeting, gave the Indian Armed Forces “a complete operational freedom” to respond to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire, government sources at India Tody TV told. The CCPA plays a vital role in the examination and decision of the main political and economic problems of national importance. In the past, the CCPA has summoned during critical moments. Such a meeting took place in February 2019 following the terrorist attack in Pulwama, where the security situation was examined and strategies to counter terrorism were discussed. A few days later, on February 26, 2019, the Indian air force carried out air strikes in Balakot in Pakistan. Current members of the Cabinet Political Affairs Committee (CCPA) include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is president, as well as the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, the Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and the Minister of Commerce Piyush Goaly. Pahalgam terrorist attack On April 22 afternoon, five to six terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in the meadow of Baisaran, about 5 km from Pahalgam. La Prairie – also known as “mini Swiss” – is only accessible on foot or on horseback. The Carnage of Pahalgam has been one of the deadliest civil attacks in the Kashmir Valley in recent years. The resistance front (TRF), an emanation from Lashkar-E-Taiba, claimed the responsibility of the attack. Eye witnesses said the terrorists came out of the surrounding pine forests and shot people from picnic, putting ponies or eating in food stands. Most of the victims were tourists, including two foreigners from water and Nepal, and two premises. Posted by: Manisha Pandey Posted on: April 30, 2025

