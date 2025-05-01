Politics
Erdogan provides strong messages in Rome: the Trkiyealy strategic partnership deepens
After the fourth intergovernmental summit Trkiyeality in Rome, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan answered questions from journalists by plane, delivered strong messages on bilateral cooperation, the defense industry, the situation in the Middle East and the world vision of Trkiyes.
The strategic partnership between Trkiye and Italy leap forward during the official visit of President Rece Tayyip Erdogan to Rome, where he met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for the fourth intergovernmental Trkiyealy.
A wide range of questions such as trade, defense, migration, energy, Africa and the Middle East have been discussed, the two parties showing a strong commitment to deepen cooperation.
11 signed agreements, the commercial objective has set for $ 40 billion
A total of 11 bilateral agreements were signed during the summit. Erdogan highlighted the growing economic ties between the two nations:
Our commercial volume with Italy is currently $ 30 billion. We aim to reach $ 40 billion as soon as possible. The potential is there and we are determined to build there.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
He also underlined joint efforts in fields such as renewable energies, digital transformation and green technologies.
Cooperation in Africa
Erdogan praised the recent anti -colonial rhetoric of Italy concerning Africa and said that the Trkiyes approach on the continent aligns closely with the Romas.
We reject any colonial state of mind. Trkiye believes in an eye level partnership in Africa a relationship based on mutual respect and shared advantages. Italys the new vision is promising and we are ready to unite their forces.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Strategic defense partnership: the Baykarleonardo agreement is developing
The cooperation of the defense industry has appeared in good place in the talks. A new cooperation agreement between Trkiyes Baykar and Italies Leonardo has been signed, aimed at expanding beyond drone technologies in missile systems, air defense and possibly space.
It is more than a defense agreement; It is a long -term strategic partnership. It will strengthen our industries and our geopolitical position.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Message to PKK: “The end is near”
Erdogan also responded to recent claims that the PKK could abandon the armed struggle. He was unequivocal:
The terrorist organization faces a dead end. His efforts to rename or reposition will not succeed. Trkiyes' position is clear: peace will not come from negotiations with terrorists, but through national unity and security.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Firm words on Syria: “No to federation fantasies”
Erdogan rejected the plans of certain groups in Syria to the north to establish a federal structure, calling them unrealistic:
These are just fantasies. Syria's territorial integrity must be preserved. Fragmenting the country would endanger the whole region.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
He also condemned recent Israeli air strikes on Syrian territory:
Israel actions may drag the whole Middle East in deeper chaos. We must prevent this escalation and protect regional stability.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Gaza update: “Not yet a ceasefire, but the help will continue”
Regarding the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan said that Trkiye was determined to provide help despite the lack of progress on a cease-fire.
Unfortunately, bloodshed continues. But we will not stop our humanitarian efforts. Were in continuous diplomatic contact and tried to raise international pressures on Israel.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ukrainian ceasefire initiative
Erdogan also commented on the temporary ceasefire offered in Ukraine from May 8 to 10, expressing prudent optimism:
This could be a precious opportunity for lasting peace. Trkiye is ready to facilitate a significant dialogue between the parties.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
A broader strategic vision
President Erdogans Rome Visit emphasizes Trkiyes in the evolution of foreign policy which combines economic pragmatism with humanitarian diplomacy and regional activism. His messages report a desire not only to build stronger links with European allies like Italy, but also to act as a stabilizer force in the regions of Africa in the Middle East.
