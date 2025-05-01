Erdogan provides strong messages in Rome: the Trkiyealy strategic partnership deepens





After the fourth intergovernmental summit Trkiyeality in Rome, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan answered questions from journalists by plane, delivered strong messages on bilateral cooperation, the defense industry, the situation in the Middle East and the world vision of Trkiyes. The strategic partnership between Trkiye and Italy leap forward during the official visit of President Rece Tayyip Erdogan to Rome, where he met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for the fourth intergovernmental Trkiyealy. A wide range of questions such as trade, defense, migration, energy, Africa and the Middle East have been discussed, the two parties showing a strong commitment to deepen cooperation. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni serve his hand during a press conference as part of the visit of the president of Trkiye to Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome, April 29, 2025. (Photo AFP) 11 signed agreements, the commercial objective has set for $ 40 billion A total of 11 bilateral agreements were signed during the summit. Erdogan highlighted the growing economic ties between the two nations: Our commercial volume with Italy is currently $ 30 billion. We aim to reach $ 40 billion as soon as possible. The potential is there and we are determined to build there. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan He also underlined joint efforts in fields such as renewable energies, digital transformation and green technologies. Cooperation in Africa Erdogan praised the recent anti -colonial rhetoric of Italy concerning Africa and said that the Trkiyes approach on the continent aligns closely with the Romas. We reject any colonial state of mind. Trkiye believes in an eye level partnership in Africa a relationship based on mutual respect and shared advantages. Italys the new vision is promising and we are ready to unite their forces. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Chairman of Baykar of the Board of Directors Selcuk Bayraktar (L) and the CEO of Leonardo, Roberto Cingolani (R), signature agreements after the fourth intergovernmental summit Turkiye-Italy, Rome, Italy, April 29, 2025. (AA Photo) Strategic defense partnership: the Baykarleonardo agreement is developing The cooperation of the defense industry has appeared in good place in the talks. A new cooperation agreement between Trkiyes Baykar and Italies Leonardo has been signed, aimed at expanding beyond drone technologies in missile systems, air defense and possibly space. It is more than a defense agreement; It is a long -term strategic partnership. It will strengthen our industries and our geopolitical position. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Message to PKK: “The end is near” Erdogan also responded to recent claims that the PKK could abandon the armed struggle. He was unequivocal: The terrorist organization faces a dead end. His efforts to rename or reposition will not succeed. Trkiyes' position is clear: peace will not come from negotiations with terrorists, but through national unity and security. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approaches a joint press conference with the Italian Prime Minister, as part of his visit to Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome, April 29, 2025. (AFP photo) Firm words on Syria: “No to federation fantasies” Erdogan rejected the plans of certain groups in Syria to the north to establish a federal structure, calling them unrealistic: These are just fantasies. Syria's territorial integrity must be preserved. Fragmenting the country would endanger the whole region. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan He also condemned recent Israeli air strikes on Syrian territory: Israel actions may drag the whole Middle East in deeper chaos. We must prevent this escalation and protect regional stability. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan A view of the Shifa hospital, one of the main health centers in Gaza, which was seriously damaged during Israeli attacks on April 16, 2025. (Photo AA) Gaza update: “Not yet a ceasefire, but the help will continue” Regarding the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan said that Trkiye was determined to provide help despite the lack of progress on a cease-fire. Unfortunately, bloodshed continues. But we will not stop our humanitarian efforts. Were in continuous diplomatic contact and tried to raise international pressures on Israel. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) at the presidential complex in Ankara, Trkiye, February 18, 2025. (AA Photo) Ukrainian ceasefire initiative Erdogan also commented on the temporary ceasefire offered in Ukraine from May 8 to 10, expressing prudent optimism: This could be a precious opportunity for lasting peace. Trkiye is ready to facilitate a significant dialogue between the parties. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan A broader strategic vision President Erdogans Rome Visit emphasizes Trkiyes in the evolution of foreign policy which combines economic pragmatism with humanitarian diplomacy and regional activism. His messages report a desire not only to build stronger links with European allies like Italy, but also to act as a stabilizer force in the regions of Africa in the Middle East.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/turkiye/erdogan-delivers-strong-messages-in-rome-turkiye-italy-strategic-partnership-deepens-151731/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos