



Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not visit Russia to attend victory day celebrations next week, Kremlin spokesperson announced on Wednesday, when tensions climbed between New Delhi and Islamabad. “The head of India will not come, India will not be represented at the highest level,” said Dmitry Peskov, without quoting reasons. The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier in April confirmed that Russian chief Vladimir Putin invited Mr. Modi to be part of the celebrations to mark the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany on May 9. The ministry said that an announcement concerning the participation of India will be made in “desired time”. Although there was no official confirmation of India, it seemed that Mr. Modi abandoned the 80th anniversary of the celebrations of the Victory Day following one of the deadliest terrorist attacks against the tourists of the cashmere administered by India last Tuesday. At least 26 people were killed while activists opened fire to them in the picturesque Vallée de Baisaran in the Himalayas region carried out. Mr. Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia for a state visit, has been short to return to India and has since been in the country. New Delhi accused Islamabad of having supported the terrorist attack and responded by canceling the visas of all Pakistanis living in India, while suspending a crucial water sharing treaty with Islamabad. Open image in the gallery Dossier: Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a reception ceremony for participants at the Brics summit in Kazan ( Pool / AFP via Getty Images )) Pakistan retaliated by closing its airspace to Indian airlines and interrupting trade. As tensions are intensifying, the cross -border dismissal between the soldiers of India and Pakistan has also increased along the control line, the de facto border that separates cashmere territory between the two neighbors. The Minister of Pakistans, Attaullah Tarar, said on Wednesday that Islamabad had credible information that India intended to carry out military action against Pakistan in the coming 24 to 36 hours in the allegations of baseless involvement and concocted in the attack. China supported Islamabad’s call to an impartial investigation into the cashmere attack. “As an Im: at all times and strategic cooperative partner, China understands Pakistan's legitimate security problems perfectly and supports its efforts to maintain its sovereignty and security interests,” Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told his Pakistani counterpart. Chinese President Xi Jinping is part of at least 20 world leaders who are expected to attend victory day celebrations. India is likely to send the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh to mark his presence during the event on Red Place, according to local reports. Open image in the gallery Russia Victory Day Parade Rehearsal ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )) Mr. Singh had visited Russia last year for the commissioning of Ins Tashil in Kaliningrad and paid tribute to the tomb of the unknown soldier in Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed in March that “President Vladimir Putin had accepted an invitation to visit the Head of Indian government”. “A visit by the Russian Head of State in the Republic of India is currently being prepared,” said Lavrov, quoted by the TASS press agency. Meanwhile, Mr. Putin announced a “humanitarian” truce in his war against Ukraine which will be in force from midnight of May 8 to midnight on May 11 for the celebrations of the Victory Day. “During this period, all military actions will cease. Russia believes that the Ukrainian party should follow this example,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

