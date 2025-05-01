



Lawyers representing the FBI Agents Association Association and a group of anonymous agents were in the Federal Districtcourt on Wednesday by asking the Federal judge to order the government to destroy a list of thousands of FBI employees involved in the cases of January 6 which was compiled in the first days of the Trump administration.

The former FBI acting director Brian Driscoll initially resisted an assistant prosecutor's order general Emil Bove to put a list of FBI employees who worked on cases, sending a list of identification numbers. After an additional order, Driscoll returned the list of names via a classified system. Governments have made a recent file according to which the Ministry of Justice did not access the unlimited list of the names that the leaders of the acting FBI had sent to the ministry by e-mail classified or examined documents or conducted interviews, but that it provides for an examination of the prosecution of January 6 which could cause demotions, suspensions or terminations.

Margaret Donovan, arguing on behalf of the FBIAA and anonymous employees, asked COBB to order the government to destroy the list as well as not to disclose its content to the public or the White House. Donovan said that the need for an immediate new action would disappear with an order in this direction, and said that the government could continue to examine cases of January 6 by normal means rather than create the scary effect of placing anyone who affected a case of January 6 on a list in advance. The Ministry of Justice was not open to this road.

I do not assume that you agree to destroy these lists and that we could all go home? COBB asked one of the lawyers for governments.

No, replied assistant American lawyer Dimitar Georgiev-Remmel.

Okay, said COBB. I just thought of asking.

Donovan argued that the government had found a justification after compilation of a list of names of agents involved in the cases of January 6, and that the Trump Moque Toacquiesce administration to the requests of the rioters of January 6 showed their real intentions. On social networks, she noted, accusations forgiven January 6 called for names of agents of January 6, and an employee of agriculture which had a social media company Elon Musk had used social media to target individuals before. She noted that Trump called the FBI Gestapo and thugs agents as part of the offices of the January 6 cases as well as the Raid on Mar-A-Lago.

The life of more than 5,000 FBI agents is in danger, said Donovan, saying that a number of small red flags have created a large red flag on the risk for agents if their names were published publicly.

Donovan said there was no legitimate objective to compile the list and that the compilation of a list before any concrete allegation of reprehensible acts is the exact type of armament against which the Trump administration claims to be against. Our problem with the process is that there was no process, Donovan said.

If the government wants to examine cases management of January 6, Donovan says, there may be, but FBI agents should not feel as if they are intended for reprisals when there is nothing substantial, claiming that being on the list had created a palpable cold within the office.

By questioning Georgiev-Remmel, COBB expressed if the government simply created a pretext to target the agents on the cases they have dealt with, asking what went wrong with the cases that made their way in the judicial system.

I was thinking of knowing a lot about the cases of January 6 because I had so much, but apparently there was corruption, said COBB.

Georgiev-Remmel said the internal exam was supposed to reveal this evidence, and COBB wondered if the government had reached advance in advance. Georgiev-Remmel said the government acted in response to Trump's executive order on armaments.

There is nothing inappropriate on this subject, he said, saying that creating a list would be to initiate an examination process.

COBB asked if the FBI special agents who were on the list should disclose if they were investigated if they were called upon to testify in a case, and Georgiev-Remmel replied that they should consult their bosses and ask for clarification on how they should answer. COBB pressed Georgiev-Remmel on the question of whether it would be an injury and if being on the list would lead to missed employment possibilities.

COBB did not indicate when it issued orders.

