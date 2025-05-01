Why Xi Jinping chose Shanghai to talk about AI

At the end of April 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a high -level visit to Shanghai, where he stressed the importance of the development of artificial intelligence (IA). Coming only a few days after chairing a Politburo study session on AI, this decision drew attention. Why Shanghai? And why now? For global observers, in particular those who follow the technological ambitions of Chinas, Xis Choice has a symbolic, strategic and practical weight. This article examines the deeper meanings and implications of XIS remarks on AI in the geopolitical signals of Shanghaicoverring, policy changes, industrial consequences and international dimensions.

1. Shanghais symbolism: technological power and political showcase The XIS decision to highlight AI in Shanghai underlines the central role of cities in the Chinese innovation ecosystem. As a financial center in Chinas and Passerelle to international trade, Shanghai has repositioned himself as the World Center of AI. The city welcomes the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) each year and recently announced its intention to build an AI of World Class Industrial Cluster worth more than 400 billion RMB (~ 55 billion dollars) by 2025.

During his visit, XI visited the artificial Shanghai Intelligence Laboratory and the new innovation center of the foundation model, which houses more than 100 AI companies. His message was clear: Shanghai should lead both in the development of AI and governance. The XIS approval actually raises the city as a national demonstration area for IA breakthroughs, signaling a wider thrust to align local innovation ecosystems with national strategic priorities.

2. Political signals: Towards a new phase of the strategy of AI China XIS remarks are not only symbolisms, mark a new phase in the national strategy of the AI ​​of Chinas. During the Politburo study session of April 25, he underlined the need to “take advantage of the new nation system as a whole” to carry out breakthroughs in the founding technologies of AI, in particular basic chips, fundamental software and open source frameworks.

The message? China doubles autonomy. AI is now treated as a national security problem. XI has recognized that China is still late in basic research and basic technologies, urging urgent efforts to fill the gap. He also called for a greater investment in infrastructure in computing power and data sharing, aimed at building an native AI ecosystem from zero.

At the same time, governance and security are raised in policies planning. XI underlined the need to build legal and ethical frameworks, to improve risk management and to ensure that IA technologies remain safe, reliable and controllable. Overall, these directives suggest that China goes beyond the concentration of the 2017 era on AI applications and a more mature model: investing in hard technology, managing systemic risks and asserting leadership in the definition of standards.

3. Impact on the Chinas AI industry: strengthen confidence and capital The XIS focuses on AI is likely to overcome the national industry. For the main technological companies such as Baidu, Huawei and Alibaba, discourse strengthens the expectations of political support, R&D grants and government supply possibilities. The AI ​​sector reacted favorably on the stock market, the main indices linked to AI increasing on news.

Just as significant is the potential boost for startups and talents. By placing AI at the heart of the national strategy, the government sends a strong signal to investors and entrepreneurs. Startups focused on large models, vertical applications or on -board AI can benefit from funding and regulatory green lights. Regarding talents, XIS emphasizes “AI as a field for young people” and its interaction with young founders and foreign experts in Shanghai signals a more open and globalized approach to human capital.

His visit also highlights the role of foreign participation in the ia Chinas ecosystem. A French founder of the AI ​​based in Shanghai was granted permanent residence days before Xis' speech, symbolizing the thrust of Chinas to attract global talents despite geopolitical tensions.

4. Global Stakes: AI and the American-Chinoise technological race Internationally, XIS timing and tone have a strategic weight. The United States has tightened restrictions on high-end fleas and AI tools, aimed at slowing the progress of Chinas. In response, XIS's speech highlighted self -sufficiency, urging China to carry out “independent and controllable” innovation in the key components of AI.

China also pushes to shape AI global governance. XI described AI as a “global public good” and proposed that China is working with developing countries to close the digital divide. The message is double: China wants to reduce dependence on American technologies, and it also seeks to offer an alternative vision for global AI standards.

Recent data support the capabilities of AI increasing from Chinas. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, China has filed the most patents worldwide in a generative AI between 2014 and 2023. Reports from Tsinghua University and Stanford suggest that Chinese laboratories reduce the gap with American counterparts in a great development of models. The XIS speech positions China to translate this momentum into diplomatic influence and technical establishment.