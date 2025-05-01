The first mediation of the pursuit of the Jokowi diploma before the solo district court did not conclude an agreement





Tempo.co,, Solo – Mediation session of the civil lawsuit for former president Joko Widodo at the District Court of Solo City, Wednesday April 3025, ended impasse. The mediation process for the trial concerning the Jokowi diploma was closed and presented a Solo Non Hakim Adi Soulistyono mediator. Adi is a solo sebelas Maret University (UNS) solo teacher. According to information from the two parties, mediation did not find an agreement because the applicant asked Jokowi to come directly in mediation and to show his original diploma. Meeting by journalists after the trial, Jokowi's lawyer YB Irpan said that the applicant, Muhammad Taufiq, wanted the Jokowi diploma to be presented openly to the community. He also refused Taufiq's request, which was in the name of himself as a false diploma, the non-shameful of the UGM. “He demanded that the Jokowi legal team firmly refused to respond to these requests,” said Irpan. He said the applicant did not legal standing Submit the rights of rights linked to the currently disputed problem. IRPAN also said that other reasons for his party have not shown the Jokowi diploma, because everyone was entitled to personal protection, family, honor, dignity and property under their authority. “Inside Universal Declaration of Human RightsNo one can be disturbed by his personal affairs, his family, his house or the relationship of his arbitrarily correspondence, “he said. He said the trial had an unfavorable impact on the interests of his client Jokowi. According to him, the loss of Jokowi has increased due to declarations outside the trial which loads him, delivered by the mass media. “Then, dignity, dignity, the right name, the honor of our customers are very, very disadvantaged,” he said. As for Taufiq, as a applicant, disappointed with the absence of Jokowi at the hearing. In addition, Jokowi's lawyer refused to show the original diploma of the former president. “There is no meeting point (mediation). There is no good faith in principle. He (Jokowi) should be present, except abroad and sick. In fact, Mr. Jokowi reported to the metropolitan police of Jakarta,” said Taufiq. In the end of mediation, Taufiq handed over a 23 -sheet curriculum vitae and ended in a single sheet. “There is no history, the former president is questioned by his diploma, which means that there is something else that has happened in Jokowi,” he said. Another mediation session is scheduled for May 7, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/hukum/mediasi-perdana-gugatan-ijazah-jokowi-di-pengadilan-negeri-solo-gagal-capai-kesepakatan-1298680 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos