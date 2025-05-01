Politics
Pakistan claims that India plans to attack within 36 hours while tension between nuclear weapons neighbors is soaring
New Delhi – A week after 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack in cashmereThe concern was on a possible military confrontation between nuclear weapons neighbors in India and Pakistan. The Pakistani government said Tuesday evening in the “credible intelligence” that India was planning to take military measures in a few hours in retaliation for the terrorist attack on April 22, which Indian officials blame on activists supported by the Pakistanis.
“Pakistan has credible information according to which India intends to carry out a military action against Pakistan in the coming 24 to 36 hours on the pretext of the allegations of involvement concocted and baseless in the pahalgam incident,” said the Minister of Information of Pakistan, Attaullah Tarar, at a naked news conference.
The remarks occurred a few hours after the Indian media indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the country's armed forces “a complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and calendar of our response to the terrorist attack”.
Tuesday evening, Modi had met high ministers of the government and military commanders behind closed doors to discuss the response to the attack, which saw at least 26 people – 25 tourists – killed in an outburst by armed men in the picturesque Pahalgam region of the Indian cashmere.
India quickly accused Pakistan of participating in the attack. Islamabad categorically denied all responsibility and proposed to conduct an investigation.
“Pakistan has nothing to do with this incident. Period.” Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ishaq Dar, told journalists on Tuesday, calling for such allegations “without foundation, absurd and politically motivated”.
Dar said Pakistan was attached to peace, but its “armed forces are fully alert. Any mishap will be welcomed with an appropriate and resolved response”.
The terrorist attack on April 22 was claimed by a little -known group called resistance to cashmere, but there was no way to corroborate the complaint made on social networks.
Only a few days after tourists were killed in the popular holiday area, India took a number of Non -military measures against PakistanCalling a key water sharing pact, downgrading diplomatic relations and asking Pakistani nationals to leave the country. Pakistan announced similar reciprocal measures a day later.
The cashmere is claimed entirely by India and Pakistan, but each nation has checked its own part of the mountainous region for decades. The two nations fought three wars in the region, which is now divided by a de facto border called the control line (LOC).
Indian and Pakistani military forces in the region have exchanged gunshots Through the loc several times in the last six days.
The picturesque Himalayan region has been regularly affected by militant violence since an armed anti-Indian insurgency began in 1989. The simmering conflict cost tens of thousands of lives over three decades.
On Tuesday, the United Nations warned the potentially “catastrophic” consequences if the two nuclear neighbors were to wage war.
“The region and the world cannot afford a confrontation between India and Pakistan, which would be catastrophic for the two countries and for the world as a whole,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Antontio Guterres.
He said Guterres had made separate phone calls with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Indian Foreign Minister.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Pakistan on Wednesday to condemn the Kashmir attack and cooperate in an investigation while encouraging India to defuse, during telephone calls with both parties, AFP reported.
Modi met again with his office on Wednesday. His government immediately published no response to the Pakistani allegations of imminent military action plans.
contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/india-pakistan-kashmir-tension-terror-attack-pahalgam/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- United Football League Week Six Preview
- Search for new measles treatments instead of urging order vaccinations
- The CIA publishes videos in Mandarin language to encourage Chinese officials to overthrow secrets
- PM Modi throws the basis of the Amaravatis Renaissance, launches RS 58,000 Projects in Andhra Pradesh | India News
- Womens Tennis Falls to No. 25 Stanford, bends from the NCAA tournament
- Rampai Nusantara supports the Jokowi report of false diploma allegations to the police
- Erdogan to visit the Turkish Northern Cyprus Republic, recognized only by Ankara News from Fakti.bg – World
- Trump offers unprecedented budget cuts to American science
- 'Welcome to Gray Zabel Day'
- Hundreds of dachshunds are collected in Hungary, in attempt to break the record
- President Trump, Nick Saban speaks to graduates of the University of Alabama
- British Reform Reform when the Conservative Party loses its seat: 4 local election takeout