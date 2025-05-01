Pakistan claims that India plans to attack within 36 hours while tension between nuclear weapons neighbors is soaring

New Delhi – A week after 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack in cashmereThe concern was on a possible military confrontation between nuclear weapons neighbors in India and Pakistan. The Pakistani government said Tuesday evening in the “credible intelligence” that India was planning to take military measures in a few hours in retaliation for the terrorist attack on April 22, which Indian officials blame on activists supported by the Pakistanis.

“Pakistan has credible information according to which India intends to carry out a military action against Pakistan in the coming 24 to 36 hours on the pretext of the allegations of involvement concocted and baseless in the pahalgam incident,” said the Minister of Information of Pakistan, Attaullah Tarar, at a naked news conference.

The remarks occurred a few hours after the Indian media indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the country's armed forces “a complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and calendar of our response to the terrorist attack”.

Tuesday evening, Modi had met high ministers of the government and military commanders behind closed doors to discuss the response to the attack, which saw at least 26 people – 25 tourists – killed in an outburst by armed men in the picturesque Pahalgam region of the Indian cashmere.

An Indian paramilitary soldier watched Pahalgam, south of Srinagar, Kashmir on April 23, 2025, following a deadly terrorist attack. Tauseef Mustafa / AFP / Getty



India quickly accused Pakistan of participating in the attack. Islamabad categorically denied all responsibility and proposed to conduct an investigation.

“Pakistan has nothing to do with this incident. Period.” Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ishaq Dar, told journalists on Tuesday, calling for such allegations “without foundation, absurd and politically motivated”.

Dar said Pakistan was attached to peace, but its “armed forces are fully alert. Any mishap will be welcomed with an appropriate and resolved response”.

The terrorist attack on April 22 was claimed by a little -known group called resistance to cashmere, but there was no way to corroborate the complaint made on social networks.

Only a few days after tourists were killed in the popular holiday area, India took a number of Non -military measures against PakistanCalling a key water sharing pact, downgrading diplomatic relations and asking Pakistani nationals to leave the country. Pakistan announced similar reciprocal measures a day later.

The cashmere is claimed entirely by India and Pakistan, but each nation has checked its own part of the mountainous region for decades. The two nations fought three wars in the region, which is now divided by a de facto border called the control line (LOC).

Indian and Pakistani military forces in the region have exchanged gunshots Through the loc several times in the last six days.

The picturesque Himalayan region has been regularly affected by militant violence since an armed anti-Indian insurgency began in 1989. The simmering conflict cost tens of thousands of lives over three decades.

A member of the security forces of India throws custody in a street in Srinagar, Kashmir, on April 29, 2025, a few days after a fatal terrorist attack against tourists near Pahalgam, in Kashmir. Adnan Abidi / Reuters



On Tuesday, the United Nations warned the potentially “catastrophic” consequences if the two nuclear neighbors were to wage war.

“The region and the world cannot afford a confrontation between India and Pakistan, which would be catastrophic for the two countries and for the world as a whole,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Antontio Guterres.

He said Guterres had made separate phone calls with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Indian Foreign Minister.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Pakistan on Wednesday to condemn the Kashmir attack and cooperate in an investigation while encouraging India to defuse, during telephone calls with both parties, AFP reported.

Modi met again with his office on Wednesday. His government immediately published no response to the Pakistani allegations of imminent military action plans.

contributed to this report.

