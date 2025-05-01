



Farhat Javed

BBC Urdu, Islamabad

Getty images

An effigy of General Asim Munnir was burned during a demonstration in India last week

The Pakistan army chief, General Asim Munir, is not known for having asked for the spotlight.

However, in recent weeks, he has found it – not only in Pakistan, but through the border in India and in diplomatic capitals far beyond.

His remarks on cashmere – made a few days before a militant attack on the cashmere administered by the Indians who killed 26 people – rekindled a debate on the military position of Pakistan and his role in the increase in regional tensions.

The cashmere, which India and Pakistan claim entirely but only administered a flash point between countries since they were separated in 1947.

Although they are not directly linked to violence, General Munnir's words were dissected and interpreted as a change to a more conflicting tone, both of him and the institution he directs.

He is considered the most powerful man in Pakistan, where soldiers have long been accused of interfere with politics, installing and eliminating governments. While tensions with India increase again, the central figure of a volatile nuclear arms rivalry is monitored.

So who is Gennir? And what motivates him?

ISPR / X

As head of the army, General Munnir is the most powerful man in Pakistan today

General Munnir, who was in the late 1950s, was the son of a school director and a religious scholar. He joined the army through the training school for officers in Mangla in 1986, winning the prestigious sword of honor given to the most efficient cadet. He was then ordered in the 23 Frontier Force Regiment.

In nearly four decades, General Munnir ordered troops along the sensitive northern borders of Pakistan near the cashmere, led his intelligence services and served in Saudi Arabia to strengthen defense.

He holds a master's degree in public policy and management of strategic security of the National Defense University in Islamabad and is also a former student of military institutions in Japan and Malaysia.

I saw the General Mnir for the first time in Islamabad in 2023, in a hotel room filled with ministers, diplomats, generals and journalists. Dressed in civilian clothes, he moved with a calm authority, scanning the room as the podium approaches.

He opened his speech with a recitation of the Koran, reflecting his rare status of Hafiz – someone who memorized the sacred book of Islam in its entirety – among the military elite of Pakistan.

In person, General Munnir seemed to the soft and polished voice. On stage, he was severe, with the lively gaze of an old Spymastre. A man formed to watch, listen and wait. Now his words resonate beyond Pakistan.

General Munnir became chief of staff in Pakistan in November 2022, entering the role in the middle of a perfect storm of political upheavals, an economic crisis and public disillusionment with the role of soldiers in governance.

His appointment followed months of speculation, largely because of his benefits with the Minister of the time Imran Khan.

General Munnir had only served eight months as head of the spy agency of inter -service Pakistan Intelligence (ISI) before being removed by Khan in what many believe to be a deeply personal and political decision – although the two parties deny it. This moment remains a turning point in their relationship.

Today, Khan is serving a sentence in prison and General Munnir is the most powerful man in the country.

General Munnir is considered by many commentators as different from temperament and approach to its immediate predecessor, Qamar Javed Bajwa.

General Bajwa was more oriented towards the public, supported the diplomacy of the banner with India and managed a major climbing of tensions between countries in 2019 with caution.

Under what has become the “doctrine of Bajwa”, he has increasingly underlined regional stability and geo-economics in parallel with traditional security priorities.

After a suicide bomb attack against the cashmere troops administered by the Indians in Pulwama in 2019, General Bajwa supervised Pakistan's military response to the Indian air raids but abstained from climbing, returning the Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman and helping to avoid a full war.

“Bajwa was clear,” said Abdul Basit, principal researcher at the Singapore Rajaratnam International Study School.

“He had open diplomatic channels and managed several fronts like cashmere, Afghanistan and the American withdrawal from Afghanistan with pragmatism,” he said, adding that General Munir “is under immediate and intense pressure to act.”

“He came with unfinished affairs to stabilize the country's security situation internally, the problems he faces (growing terrorism, political instability, an economic crisis, regional tensions) are urgent and aggravated. It cannot afford long stretched strategies such as its predecessor Bajwa.

Reuters

Chairs and tables are seen dispersed on the Pahalgam attack website

The dispute on cashmere is a problem on which no Pakistani military leader may seem weak, say the observers.

“Cashmere is the interest of national security in Pakistan – each child in Pakistani schools has taught it,” said Amir Zia, political and defense analyst, to the BBC, adding: “It is a basic understanding here that we cannot give India any lever effect.”

Last week's attack was the deadliest against Caremire civilians administered by the Indians in two decades and led India to welcome Pakistan to support the attackers, accuses that Islamabad denies. There are fears that India will respond with military action.

Since he took over, General Munnir has mostly spoke in public, but a pivotal speech has drawn generalized attention.

On April 17, he told a meeting of expatriates in Islamabad “we are different from the Hindus” in any way possible.

He doubled the cashmere, calling him the “jugular vein” of Pakistan, and has sworn that Pakistan “would never abandon the Kashmiris in their heroic struggle against Indian occupation”.

The speech could have remained one of the many ideological statements made by Pakistani leaders over the years, with the exception of what happened next.

Five days later, on April 22, activists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam to the cashmere administered by the Indians.

“It was not a standard rhetoric,” said Joshua T White, an expert in South Asia at Johns Hopkins University.

“While the substance aligns with the ideological account of Pakistan, the tone – in particular its direct invocation of Hindu -Muslim differences – has made it particularly inflammatory.”

“Coming just before Pahalgam's attack, he really complicated any effort from Pakistan to demand restraint or pursue the banner diplomacy,” he added.

Mr. Basit applies that the optics were harmful: “he [Munir] may have been taken in the moment. He said that things that, in a private setting, may not have eyebrows, but on this public platform, as head of the army, they appeared to be openly conflicting. “”

“Some have seen him as a movement of power,” said Basit.

“It looked like his moment of arrival. A statement that he is now firmly in control, that the management of Pakistan is again in the hands of the army,” he added.

General Munnir made another speech earlier in the year, which some people think that that he can adopt a more difficult line than his predecessor. Speaking in Muzaffarabad on the day of cashmere solidarity on February 5, he said: “Pakistan has already fought three wars for cashmere, and if 10 additional wars are necessary, Pakistan the Combatra.”

But given the timing, it was his last speech that fueled speculation after the attack on Pahalgam, with Indian officials alluding to a link. Although no evidence has been presented so far, rhetoric has deepened distrust.

Getty images

Indian security officials get up near Lake Dal in Srinagar

At home, General Munnir's actions are considered by many as those of a chief who is calculated, without compromise and determined to reaffirm military authority.

After the riots of May 9, 2023 launched by the arrest of Khan, General Munnir launched an unprecedented repression against his supporters.

Civilians were tried under military laws, a high -level general was constrained in early retirement and the former chief of ISI Gen Faiz Hameed (retired), once close to Khan, was arrested.

Critics called him a purge of the Loyalists of Khan; Supporters saw him as restoring the discipline of the powerful soldiers of Pakistan whose authority and that of Bajwa and Munnir had been disputed. The two men were strongly criticized in public.

General Munnir is just over two years after his five -year term, but the contours of his inheritance are already taking shape.

Whether the simmering crisis with India is transformed into a greater military dead end or is tackled by diplomacy, the future of relations in Pakistan with its neighbor may well depend on the management that Gen is driving it.

Mr. Basit warns the next few weeks “will determine how things are going”.

“How General Munir sails in this crisis will define him as a soldier, as an electric broker, and what type of regional actor Pakistan wants to be. And at the moment, this choice is largely associated with him.”

Follow BBC News India on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c39j3p14mg4o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos