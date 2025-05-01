Donald prevails over Allure





The first descriptor I attached to Donald Trump, when he took the lead in the race for the 2016 republican presidential appointment, was an empty ship. It was never that. The more recent epithets I have used include Carnival Barker and Master of Disaster. It is much more than these. Peer beyond the night fog emanating from those who consider him a new hitler and those who love him as a kind of messiah: in the light of empirical reality, Trump Toppe during the first quarter of the 21st century as no other political figure.

I understood the forces that propelled him forward thought they were of world importance. But I never granted a lot of credit to man himself.

The following is an attempt to correct the recording. I have no wish to glorify Trump or to assess his moral value, but only to understand why, as an analyst, I missed the consecutive dimension of his character.

In retrospect, I can see that the sources of error reside in me. Trump is unique and has escaped my ready -to -use categories. It is also a mixture of popular culture and personal oddity the hair, the gestures of the hand, the dance that everything that told me in my history should not be taken seriously.

Let me offer a significant example: the political oratory. My models of eloquence in political discourse are Winston Churchill and Ronald Reagan. When, on YouTube or television, their voices tell me about Beyond the Grave, my heart beats faster and I am defeated by the sadness that no one today has such an effect.

Prevails over rhetoric leaves me cold. When he spoke to American carnage in his first inaugural address, I did not know what he was talking about. When he proclaimed the golden age to coincide with his second presidency, it looked like an empty boastful. The way he deals with important problems is perplexed for me. He reprimands opponents, high and down, in a manner that seems mean and often childish. His style of conversation, which he calls weaving, revolves around and around and rarely reaches his destination.

All this could be interpreted as a Trump's criticism, but I rather think it as a partial explanation of the reason why I did not obtain a precise image of man. Trump, after all, is an interpreter who has worn a trivial reality TV show for more than a decade knows how to communicate with the American public. And I receive humor. Watching Trump being Trump can be widely entertaining; There is no predicting what he will say afterwards.

The key to Trump's rhetoric can be found in this unique fair in Ritualpart County, partly a Renaissance meeting known as Trump's rally. What becomes obvious of the visualization of these events on television is that Trump likes the worship of the crowd. But more than that, he likes the crowd herself, the proximity of ordinary people. He may be the only American politician to display now and knows how to transmit a visceral affection for voters. He clearly energized in their presence, insofar as he never wants the show to end. Just as some opera tunes offer an excuse for the diva to display its vocal skills, the meanders of weaving are pretexts to stand in front of its audience. This is his moment of transcendence.

The style, with its comic insults, its informality in the first person and its wandering duration of attention, is perfectly part of the modalities of digital communication. It is not by design. It's just the way he talks, the first of many coincidences favoring him with which we must accept. Trump is a boomer, who, online, looks like a zoomer. He is a person in front of a transmuted face, almost physically, in the virtual field. He was the Beethoven of Twitter at his first presidency, the noisiest voice in the middle of the tumult of what Jonathan Haidt called the Babel digital tower.

I had a hard time installing so many contradictions in my head.

My awareness that Trump real human played on a higher level that I had not seized him came with the quasi-Asassinat episode in Butler, Pennsylvania. This, for two obvious reasons, the others less.

The obvious reason was the physical courage and the presence of mind that Trump showed during these deadly and chaotic minutes. It could easily have been otherwise. Most men like to consider themselves heroes; But when the bullets start to fly, they touched the ground and do like a pancake. Simply by seeming dazed and old, Trump could have disqualified the elected official. Instead, he had the composure to put his shoes, which had fallen under the crushing of the secret service agents, before turning to the crowd and exhorting his supporters shocked to fight! It was a gesture for ages.

The second reason concerns what I would call the providential interpretation of Trump, to which he subscribes personally. I was saved by God to make America again great, he said in his recent inaugural speech. It can be rejected as Hubris, but I think that part of Trump, like the rest of us, is struggling with the way of giving meaning to Trump. For those who are too delicate or skeptical to invoke the divinity, I can produce a mathematical explanation: Trump is a strange attractor, an incarnation of coincidences so incredible that they would be rejected immediately in the most absurd Hollywood script. When he enters the room, the laws of the probability that dynamic rule systems become hay.

At Butler's, the ball that exploded his head was barely rushed when he turned to maintain a screen behind him. The shooter's distance was negligible. Trump was proverbial fish in a barrel, but he was radically bloodied but alive. Likewise, the photo taken from him shaking a fist with destiny, blood flowing on his face, agents of the secret services wrapped in a protective way around him, American flag flying in the background, what are the chances against such an image occurring spontaneously? And yet it is the case.

If we examine Trumps' trajectory over the past eight years, many similar questions arise. How did he manage to beat Hillary Clinton in 2016? How did he resuscitate his popularity after the disaster of January 6, 2021? How did he so easily dispose of the talented republican presidential researchers of the appointment of 2024, an area which included accomplished and proven winners like the governor of Florida Ron Desantis? How could he prosper under the incessant persecution of the establishment Les Raids du FBI, criminal trials, prosecution, gag prescriptions, Hitler comparisons?

Events were simply distorted to the advantage. His ostensibly fatal defeat in 2020 turned out to be the luckiest breaks: the political steam roll that is Trump today cannot be explained without reference to corruption and the inability of Biden years. The terrible fires that devastated Los Angeles shortly after the Trumps elections became a demonstration, on the national stage, of the government by the prot-tres of the protestives so spelled by the color of the skin and the sexual identity that they forgot to keep the fire terminals.

In a world of politicians who waded in the storm, Trump wins in his environment: he is the storm.

His career coincided with a colossal transformation of the company caused by the rise of digital information systems. An effect was an eruption of rage and revolt by network standards against the elites that direct our large institutions. It is a conflict between the centuries between a gift stuck at a minute before midnight and a new dispensation which was fighting to be born from the uterus in history. From the first, the American elites saw Trump the embodiment of everything they hated about the new era. He was disturbed and lack of respect in the flesh of the vehemence of their attacks.

For years, I thought they were wrong. Elite hysteria, I believed, said more about their own shortcomings than everything that is convincing about Trump. But I came to see that the error was mine. A little survival instinct in the elite establishment allowed him to recognize the form of his destroyer. In the most improbable turn of all, Trump has become the avatar of the digital age, a Hegelian figure carrying the direction of history, the Weltgeist, on his shoulders. The hierarchies of the government of the federal government collided with the digital warriors that Trump left the others, the others, Elon Musks Department of Government Efficient. It is not a fair fight. The old traumatized regime is torn the member of the member.

I was wrong before, but it seems final. The chances are massively against Trump replacing the existing system with one of his own, of course, there is always this strange attractor force at work. But there will be no return to an artificial version of the 20th century for a long time; No reactionary fantastic world imposed by analog mentality; No censorship online, no disgust, no politicized bureaucracy. We have crossed a border in the new one, and we have to face the consequences, fair and nauseating. The old one disappeared, not with the wind but with Joe Biden, the perfect symbol of the senile government.

The causes of this epic collapse are partly structural and partly a question of random luck. But a large part of Credit or blame responsibility, depending on where you support the human agency, in the person of Donald J. Trump.

Martin Gurri is a former CIA analyst and author of the public revolt and the crisis of authority in the new millennium.

Photo: Gene J. Puskar / AP Photo

