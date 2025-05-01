Massive preparation in progress for PM Modis Amaravati Visit on May 2





The VVIP gallery arranged on the Amaravati site on April 29, 2025, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi revives the capital of Amaravati on May 2. File | Photo credit: T. Vijay Kumar

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) takes on large -scale arrangements before the planned visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis in Amaravati at 3.30 p.m. on May 2, 2025, where he will officially relaunch the construction of the capital City during a large public meeting. More than five Lakh, including nearly a Lakh, who abandoned their agricultural land as part of the land pooling program (LPS) in 2014, should attend the event. To manage the massive participation rate, the APCRDA has made arrangements for parking at 11 places and more than 7,000 buses and 3,000 cars along eight routes designated on the site should arrive. APA Amaravati capital obtains an intelligent infrastructure thrust; 14 work packages on the current road The Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, P. Narayana, who personally examined the arrangements on Wednesday April 29, 2025) The Hindus that more than 80% of preparations have been completed. All departments work in coordination. Tonight, all the arrangements will be in place, he said. In addition to parking, the APCRDA provided the supply of drinking water, food, temporary toilets, street lighting and the illumination of large buildings, including the existing secretariat. The platform hence the Prime Minister and Minister of Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu will be addressed to the crowd is also in the process of completion. Galleries have been created for various sections of participants, including VVIPs, VIPs, government representatives, Amaravati farmers and the general public. A special photo exhibition on the development of Amaravati will be presented for the Prime Minister, as well as the presentations of the emblematic government complex. Minister Narayana noted that transport and parking are key elements of the logistics of the event. The chief minister asked officials to prepare alternatives in the event of rain, so that parking is not disrupted, he added. Officials were responsible for making additional parking arrangements beyond the previous estimate of 3,000 buses and 1,000 cars, with current plans welcoming up to 7,000 buses and 3,000 cars. We extend the invitations in accordance with the protocol, and all administrative machines advance with full coordination, said the minister.

