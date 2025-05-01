Congress acquiesce in Trump but the pressure tests are comingExBulletin





During his first 100 days in the office, President Donald Trump signed only five bills while issuing more than 100 executive actions, a model that corresponds to his vision of a more powerful framework.

If Trump adopted the ethics of Silicon Valley to “move quickly and break things” for his second term, “move slowly and shirk” could be the corresponding walking orders on Capitol Hill.

President Trump took on executive actions during his first 100 days in power a rapid pace that competes with the 162 actions that President Biden has started all his time in power.

Consider in the same period, the Congress has only promulgated five laws, a weak watermark in the history of the modern congress for this period.

To a large extent, Trump benefits from the loot of the unilateral control of Washington parties, where there was no significant rest while it legislates by executive actions on everything, from immigration to electoral law, ignore the statutes which oblige the White House to inform the Senate on certain actions before taking them, upheaval has unilaterally reduced and reduces the agencies and programs funded Through its constitutional authority to determine how taxpayers' dollars are spent.

In a testimony to the strength of the loyalty of Trump's party, GOP leaders have little in question.

“I think there is a blatant excessive reaction in the media to what is happening,” said President Mike Johnson, R-La. said journalists earlier this year when they were asked if the efforts to reduce the Musk government trampled on the conference of the congress.

Johnson said the president had the power to ensure that dollars in executive agencies were well spent. “It looks radical, that is not the case. I call it stewardship.”

But there are signals that everything is not going well with some in the congress.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, made an astonishing admission during an event in Anchorage during the last break from the Congress.

“We are all afraid,” she told voters. “It is quite a statement, but we are in a time and a place where I have certainly not been before, and I will tell you, I am often very anxious of the use of my voice, because the reprisals are real. And that is not true.”

Meet the new congress, such as the old congress

Trump did not start, said Professor Joseph Postll, an associate professor of politics at Hillsdale College, but he benefits.

“Congress has somehow assigned its authority, including authority on tax issues, credits, budgets, things like that,” he told NPR, “I think it is a huge concern in this congress, the extent to which Trump was able to conduct the Congress on budgetary issues, but I don't think about it anymore, Nor not that the way Congress has played or led in itself, but I do not think it is out of the way in which Congress has had itself in recent decades. ” “”

The congress is designed to be a co-equal branch of the government and control of the executive power, but in practice when the same party controls the White House, the legislators of the modern era have proven to be ready to accompany the usurpation of their legislative power.

The dynamics apply to both parties as when the Democrats applauded the executive actions of President Biden to create a program to present student loans, which the Supreme Court has more deemed unconstitutional.

It is this fertile land that allowed the Musk team to institute cuts on the departments, agencies and programs with little decline in the congress led by the GOP.

Congress researchers like Postlli say that a government that works like this is a source of concern. “I see the decline of a congress which legislates as a serious constitutional crisis which believes in the republican government should be concerned. I therefore tend not to see this as a simple neutral change. I see it as a serious constitutional concern.”

Show them the money

Legislators must also decide how they will approve the expenditure invoices for the financial year 2026 which begins on October 1 after making invoices this year.

Kevin Kosar, an academic of the Congress of the American Enterprise Institute on the right, said that it was understandable that the congress wanted to erase the decks at the start of this congress, but the real test of the Congress muscle under Trump will be the way they will manage the expenses of next year.

“The patient we know under the name of Congress, I do not think that it is entirely dead,” said Kosar, adding that the legislators of the Chamber and the Senate will want insurance that money will really be spent because otherwise it is a futile process. “I think, in the end, the desire of the appropriars of power.” Says Kosar.

Sarah Binder, a Congress of the Congress of the Centrist Brookings Institution, agrees. “You do not want the word additional, but it is a bit existential for the congress,” she said, “it is really difficult to bypass the most important power that the congress has for the power of the handbag, and if the parties cannot be sure that the administration will respect the money pots?”

Kosar also hosted his head to the political reality of the moment, where the majority of the GOP house is at stake in 2026. Historically, the White House Party tends to lose seats halfway up. Republicans have a thin two -seater majority.

“I have the impression that the administration and the republicans of the Congress, to a certain extent, really operate in a two-year window, and therefore the number of proofs that the legislators show is to a certain extent, as” we must simply do this to see if we can accumulate as many victories as possible, because these mid-term should probably not go to us “.

To this end, President Johnson went so far as to use parliamentary rules to effectively block the capacity of the Chamber to vote to repeal Trump's prices, as well as any effort to vote on a resolution calling for an investigation into the use by Pete Hegseth of the military application of the Secretary of Defense to discuss sensitive military operations. “I think it is an excessive excess here,” said representative Mary Scanlon, D-P. On Monday, “I think it's just in order to have difficult votes.”

For his part, Thune told journalists on Tuesday that the Republicans wanted to be “good partners” to a president that Thune reiterated has a mandate “it was clear, it was decisive” to promulgate its political objectives.

A short -term political struggle that could indefinitely upset the Senate

The head of the majority of the newly struck Senate John Thune, RS.D., worked judiciously with the Senate Republicans to make these political objectives a reality in the “great, beautiful bill” that Trump demanded.

This massive enterprise is intended to make Trump's tax reductions in 2017 permanent as well as the inclusion of border security and the energy service using a budgetary process called reconciliation which allows the majority party to bypass the filibustier, the threshold of 60 votes from the chamber to adopt most of the laws and advance the package without democratic votes.

Thune has already described it as an “arduous” process which generally involves counting on the Senate parliamentarian to arbitrate what can and what corresponds to the strict rules for a bill of reconciliation.

The parliamentarian is a member of the staff of the non -partisan Senate responsible for protecting the rules of the Senate. In the past, reconciliation has been guided by the judgment of this person. For example, the Democrats wanted to include an increase in the federal minimum wage of $ 15 in a 2021 pandemic relief set which increased under reconciliation rules. But the parliamentarian allowed policy because it does not respect the complicated rules for what is authorized in such a bill.

For example, for a bill to be eligible for reconciliation and the lower threshold of 50 vote for the passage, it cannot generally increase the federal deficit during the next decade.

But the Republicans, supported by the head of majority Thune, are already looking to bypass this rule – and the parliamentarian – in order to use a favorable analysis for the impact deficit in tax reductions. In reality, thousands of billions will be added to the American national debt during the next decade if Trump's tax reductions are extended without means of paying them.

Binder says that the ignorance of the parliamentarian can be consecutive. “If you simply ignore parliamentary history, it is really for the lack of a better term, it is really” Calvin Ball “where you choose your rules only in order to obtain the result you want, and it is quite destabilizing for the American Congress.”

Thune will also face pressure to cancel the parliamentarian if the official rules according to which the provisions on immigration or energy policy do not comply with the budgetary rules. Thune publicly said that he did not want to cancel the parliamentarian, but he could face a Trump pressure campaign to get what the president wants in this bill.

Democrats warn that this would be equivalent to becoming “nuclear” and threatening the fundamental pillar of the minority rule in the Senate: the Flibustier. “They trample everywhere in the rules that governed the Senate for decades in order to give massive tax discounts for their billionaire friends,” said Schumer on the Senate soil earlier this month.

