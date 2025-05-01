Politics
XI: formulate a scientifically five -year plan
President Xi Jinping underlined the need to adopt a prospective approach and to consider the impact of the evolution of the international landscape on the socioeconomic development of the country, by formulating the five-year plan next for 2026-30.
He said that it is important to adapt to changes in situations and grasp strategic priorities to develop the 15th five -year plan for economic and social development.
XI, who is also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, made these remarks on Wednesday in Shanghai during the presidency of a symposium to follow by senior officials from several provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions.
XI remarks came while China intensifies efforts to achieve the objectives set in the 14th five-year plan (2021-25) during the last year of its implementation and to formulate the next five-year plan.
The five -year plans, which serve as complete plans for the economic and social progress of China, describe the objectives, strategies and priorities for each planning cycle. Since the launch of the first five-year plan (1953-57), these plans have not only directed the transformative development of China, but have also evolved to meet the distinct challenges of each era.
The formulation and implementation of the five -year plans in a scientific manner is an important experience of the party to govern the country, considerably representing the political advantage of socialism with Chinese characteristics, said XI.
By working on the 15th five -year plan, he stressed the importance of managing the affairs of the country well and of remaining determined to extend the high -level opening.
In the midst of uncertainties and challenges caused by changes in the external environment, in particular due to prices and trade wars launched by the United States, XI said on several occasions that China should manage its own affairs well to counter the unfavorable conditions.
At the symposium on Wednesday, he reiterated that the country must take several measures to maintain employment, businesses, markets and stable expectations and to effectively stabilize the fundamental principles of the Chinese economy.
XI stressed the need to make greater efforts to coordinate development and security, to take into account internal and external risks in depth, and improve the system and the capacity to save national security.
Efforts must be made to ensure that the targets and tasks that will be exhibited in the plan next five years are scientific and precise, and will be fulfilled as expected, he said.
XI stressed the strategic importance of developing new quality productive forces adapted to local conditions, claiming that the development of the country should be motivated by technological innovation, the real economy being the foundation.
He called to advance in depth the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, the active development of emerging industries and proactively laying the basics of future industries to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system.
Efforts should also be made to improve the national innovation system and release the vitality of various innovation entities, Xi said.
It is important to aim at the cutting edge of global science and technology, to focus on strengthening basic research and improving original innovation capacities and intensifying efforts to make breakthroughs in basic and cutting-edge technologies in key areas, he added.
Noting that Chinese modernization implies reaching socialist modernization with common prosperity for all, XI has declared that by planning the economic and social development of the five-year plan period, it is crucial to maintain the principle of ensuring and improving the well-being of people through development and regularly advancing common prosperity.
He highlighted the need to study and implement effective measures to promote coordinated development between various regions, consolidate and widen achievements in poverty reduction, preliminary rural vitalization on all fronts as well as urban-rural integration, and regularly increase the income of urban and rural residents.
It is essential to introduce a series of balanced and accessible policies and measures, and to make efforts to solve the urgent problems and immediate concerns of people, said XI, adding that all policies and measures must be pragmatic and effective.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202505/01/WS6812aa37a310a04af22bd27e.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- United Football League Week Six Preview
- Search for new measles treatments instead of urging order vaccinations
- The CIA publishes videos in Mandarin language to encourage Chinese officials to overthrow secrets
- PM Modi throws the basis of the Amaravatis Renaissance, launches RS 58,000 Projects in Andhra Pradesh | India News
- Womens Tennis Falls to No. 25 Stanford, bends from the NCAA tournament
- Rampai Nusantara supports the Jokowi report of false diploma allegations to the police
- Erdogan to visit the Turkish Northern Cyprus Republic, recognized only by Ankara News from Fakti.bg – World
- Trump offers unprecedented budget cuts to American science
- 'Welcome to Gray Zabel Day'
- Hundreds of dachshunds are collected in Hungary, in attempt to break the record
- President Trump, Nick Saban speaks to graduates of the University of Alabama
- British Reform Reform when the Conservative Party loses its seat: 4 local election takeout