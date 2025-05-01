XI: formulate a scientifically five -year plan

President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium on the economic and social development of China during the 15th period of five-year plan (2026-2030) and delivered an important speech in Shanghai, East China, April 30, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]



President Xi Jinping underlined the need to adopt a prospective approach and to consider the impact of the evolution of the international landscape on the socioeconomic development of the country, by formulating the five-year plan next for 2026-30.

He said that it is important to adapt to changes in situations and grasp strategic priorities to develop the 15th five -year plan for economic and social development.

XI, who is also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, made these remarks on Wednesday in Shanghai during the presidency of a symposium to follow by senior officials from several provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions.

XI remarks came while China intensifies efforts to achieve the objectives set in the 14th five-year plan (2021-25) during the last year of its implementation and to formulate the next five-year plan.

The five -year plans, which serve as complete plans for the economic and social progress of China, describe the objectives, strategies and priorities for each planning cycle. Since the launch of the first five-year plan (1953-57), these plans have not only directed the transformative development of China, but have also evolved to meet the distinct challenges of each era.

President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium on the economic and social development of China during the 15th period of five-year plan (2026-2030) and delivered an important speech in Shanghai, East China, April 30, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]



The formulation and implementation of the five -year plans in a scientific manner is an important experience of the party to govern the country, considerably representing the political advantage of socialism with Chinese characteristics, said XI.

By working on the 15th five -year plan, he stressed the importance of managing the affairs of the country well and of remaining determined to extend the high -level opening.

In the midst of uncertainties and challenges caused by changes in the external environment, in particular due to prices and trade wars launched by the United States, XI said on several occasions that China should manage its own affairs well to counter the unfavorable conditions.

At the symposium on Wednesday, he reiterated that the country must take several measures to maintain employment, businesses, markets and stable expectations and to effectively stabilize the fundamental principles of the Chinese economy.

XI stressed the need to make greater efforts to coordinate development and security, to take into account internal and external risks in depth, and improve the system and the capacity to save national security.

Efforts must be made to ensure that the targets and tasks that will be exhibited in the plan next five years are scientific and precise, and will be fulfilled as expected, he said.

XI stressed the strategic importance of developing new quality productive forces adapted to local conditions, claiming that the development of the country should be motivated by technological innovation, the real economy being the foundation.

He called to advance in depth the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, the active development of emerging industries and proactively laying the basics of future industries to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system.

Efforts should also be made to improve the national innovation system and release the vitality of various innovation entities, Xi said.

It is important to aim at the cutting edge of global science and technology, to focus on strengthening basic research and improving original innovation capacities and intensifying efforts to make breakthroughs in basic and cutting-edge technologies in key areas, he added.

Noting that Chinese modernization implies reaching socialist modernization with common prosperity for all, XI has declared that by planning the economic and social development of the five-year plan period, it is crucial to maintain the principle of ensuring and improving the well-being of people through development and regularly advancing common prosperity.

He highlighted the need to study and implement effective measures to promote coordinated development between various regions, consolidate and widen achievements in poverty reduction, preliminary rural vitalization on all fronts as well as urban-rural integration, and regularly increase the income of urban and rural residents.

It is essential to introduce a series of balanced and accessible policies and measures, and to make efforts to solve the urgent problems and immediate concerns of people, said XI, adding that all policies and measures must be pragmatic and effective.

[email protected]