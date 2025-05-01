Imran is unlikely to obtain IHC relief this year – Pakistan





Islamabad: In a major blow to Imran Khans hopes a legal stay, the High Court of Islamabad indicated that its appeal against a 14-year sentence in the 190 million corruption cases of the Al-Qadir trust will not be heard this year by actually keeping the former Prime Minister in the legal limbo throughout 2025.

The report of the IHC registrar's office was submitted to a division bench in response to a request, requesting the early hearing of an appeal against the conviction of the founder of the PTI and its spouse, Bushra Bibi.

According to the report, a criminal appeal filed in January 2025 by Mr. Khan, sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment, faces indefinite delays, the court confirming that the case would not be heard during the current calendar.

The report cited the national recommendations of the judicial committee (Policy development) (NJPMC), according to which the court had approved a fixing policy in February 2023 to accelerate the pending cases, in particular the appeals filed by the convicts. Key measures included the designation of special benches to resolve cases for more than five years within two months. However, despite these directives, new cases such as the 2025 call remain trapped in procedural limbo.

According to the report, 279 convicted calls are pending before the court, including 63 about death sentence and 73 against life imprisonment. In 88 cases, the sentences are more than seven years and although in 55 cases, they are up to seven years.

The appeal as a subject, filed in January 2025, concerns a sentenced to a 14 -year imprisonment, said the report. Despite his recent file, the case remains at the motion stage, requiring the preparation of paper books (compulsory legal documents) before admission.

After [the appeals] Entrance, paper books should be prepared. Until now, its fixing for the regular hearing has not been in sight during the calendar year 2025, indicates the report, highlighting the procedural bottleneck. The report explicitly indicates that due to the existing priorities under the NJPMCS policy, which focuses on the older call of Mr. Khan has no views of the fixing for a regular hearing in 2025.

Bushras calls next week

During the hearing at the early hearing request for this case, the division bench including acting chief judge Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar and judge Mohammad Asif planned a Bushra Bibis plea for the suspension of his seven years for hearing next week.

Lawyer Salman Safdar, representing the petitioners, raised concerns concerning the judicial offices of the processing of urgent requests. For the third time, the founder of the PTI is in prison in this case and our requests for suspension of sentence remain pending, he told the bench.

He allegedly alleged that the registrar's office did not treat relevant requests and rather favored other calls without justice.

Safdar also stressed that Bushra Bibi had no direct involvement in the case and asked him for immediate relief. He also urged the bench to resolve the file next Tuesday, citing Lahore travel arrangements. In response, said the acting chief judge, Dogar, let me tell you during the day, I will see.

Commenting on development, lawyer Faisal Hussain said that the delay had exposed the strategy of the PTIS legal team. He said the legal team should convince the court that it was not a routine case, and being its particular nature, the case should be heard as a priority.

Posted in Dawn, May 1, 2025

