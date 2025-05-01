Trump blame biden for the decline of American GDP





President Donald Trump blamed former President Joe Biden on Wednesday for the American economy of contracts in the first quarter of 2025 and suggested that he will again blame Biden for the second quarter results.

“It's Biden,” said Trump after the trade department said that the gross domestic product has decreased in the first three months of this year.

“And you might even say that the next quarter is somehow Biden, because it does not only happen daily or scheduled,” he said at a meeting from the Cabinet to the White House.

Trump noted that he had not come into office before the end of January.

“The stock market in this case is that he says how the situation we have inherited,” he said. “It is a quarter that we examined today, and I all took us together, we arrived on January 20.”

The president's remarks occurred a few hours after his first defensive response to the trade report showing that GDP dropped at an annualized rate of 0.3% in the first quarter. It was the first quarter of negative growth since 2022 when Biden was in the White House.

“This is the Biden stock market, not Trump's. I did not take over before January 20,” said Trump in a social article of truth.

“The prices will start to launch soon and companies are starting to move to the United States in record numbers. Our country will explode, but we have to get rid of Biden's” overhang “, he said.

“It will take some time, has nothing to do with the prices, only that it has left us bad figures, but when the boom starts, it will be like no other. Be patient !!!” Trump wrote.

Trump's assertion that negative GDP and subsequent market declines are the result of Biden's policies is inaccurate.

According to the trade report, the GDP figure reflects a wave of imports that companies have made to try to get ahead of Trump's promised rates.

The drop in GDP was also a drop in public spending, which was largely driven by a reduction in the defense.

A separate ADP report on Wednesday earlier showed that the private payroll increased by only 62,000 in April, well below the estimate of the Dow Jones consensus for an increase of 120,000.

The low job report has been the smallest gain since July 2024. It also showed a sharp drop in the growth of the revised gain of 147,000 in March.

The markets have dropped sharply to the opening after the GDP report and disappointing corporate results. The actions recovered some of these losses later in the negotiation day.

Bad economic data could suspend Trump's meeting with more than two dozen business leaders at the White House later on Wednesday.

And his cast of blame on Biden could trip his recent efforts to attribute the merit of what he claims to be a multitude of positive economic developments.

In a speech Tuesday evening celebrating the 100th day of his second presidential term, Trump boasted that “the prices drop”, affirming “that's what I did”.

But the latest GDP report has shown that the price for personal consumer expenditure index, which is the preferred inflation measure of the federal reserve, increasingly increasing by 3.6% in the first quarter, compared to 2.4% in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, experts set the number of payments of payments in narrowing and crimping consumer confidence in uncertainty and fear surrounding Trump's pricing policies.

Trump's current attempt to get rid of the responsibility of the economy is a mirror image of his efforts to take credit for the stock market when he increased during the Biden administration.

On January 29, 2024, the candidate of the Présidentiel wrote on Truth Social: “It is Trump's stock market because my polls against Biden are so good that investors predict that I will win.”

Andrew Bates, a former White House spokesperson under Biden, torn Trump in his last statement.

“When Joe Biden presented Donald Trump the most efficient economy in the world, experts congratulated the United States for leaving all other rich countries” in the dust, “Bates said in a statement.

“Now we whisper towards a Trump intervention,” he said.

Jeff Cox and Sean Conlon of CNBC contributed to this report.

