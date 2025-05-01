Prevailing on tactics familiar to some who have fled authoritarian regimesExBulletin



tilting legend Peter Kohalmi / AFP via Getty Images

Last year, David Karanyi attended the celebration of his mother's 70th anniversary in Hungary, but the indirect path he took to highlights the autocratic rule who seizes his homeland. Instead of flying directly in Hungary, Koranyi flew to neighboring Austria, then turned off his phone and crossed the border where there was no passport control and he knew that he could slip without being detected.

Koranyi heads an organization called Action for democracy This mobilized the Hungarians abroad to vote at home, where political scientists claim that Prime Minister Viktor Orbn tilted the electoral landscape towards his ruling party. The government says that Koranyi threatens Hungarian sovereignty; Pro-government media regularly call it an “enemy of the state”.

“Friends and even embassies in Hungary … told me that maybe I don't come back to Hungary anytime soon,” said Koranyi, who was in question the government of Orbn, could try to hold it.

Threats like this are one of the reasons why Koranyi came to America and became a citizen in 2022. So he was struck to see the US government agents stop and question aggressive question people whose citizens,, tourist And Green Cartes Back to America.



tilting legend Image Gracious Amir Makled

They understand Michigan lawyer Amir Makled, who was arrested at Detroit Metro airport in early April when he returned from family vacation. Makled, who said the agents asked to search his phone, thinks he was targeted because he represents a pro-Palestinian demonstrator at the University of Michigan.

“I'm not going to be a dictator”

“I would never have imagined that in a million years would have imagined that the atmosphere of fear and that random research on border passages and examine people's phones … is something that I would live in my life in the United States,” said Koranyi, who lives in New York.

Countless people have left authoritarian countries for the promise of freedom and security in the United States. NPR contacted Koranyi and A dozen others to obtain their impressions in the first months of the Trump administration in power. Most, but not all said that some of the administration tactics reminded them of those used by the regimes they fled.

In fact, an investigation in February revealed that Hundreds of researchers based in the United States Think that the United States quickly goes from a liberal democracy to a form of authoritarianism.

“”It is an elected government, of course, but he behaves as an authoritarian, ”explains Steven Levitsky, professor of government at Harvard University and co-author of How democracies die. “It engages in a rapid and systematic weapon of government machinery and its deployment to punish competitors, protect the allies and intimidate the elements of the media.”

Some immigrants say Trump is the victim

Last fall, President Trump insisted that he would not be an autocrat beyond the day of the inauguration, when he said that he would lock the southern border and green green drilling for energy.

“After that, I'm not going to be a dictator,” Trump promised applause Fox News City Hall During the campaign.

Some American immigrants from authoritarian countries say Trump has kept his word. Lily Tang Williamswho is Run for congress For a third time in New Hampshire as a republican, said that it was not Trump but former president Joe Biden, who most reminded him of authoritarian leaders in his homeland, China.

“Who has censored us during the coated times [and] Put us in Facebook prison? “Said Tang Williams in an interview with NPR.” It was not Trump. Trump himself was censored. “”

Tang Williams says she blames the Biden administration for put pressure on On Facebook and Twitter to suppress certain messages, including a meme, she said that she had published on mask mandates.

Biden administration said it encouraged responsible measures to protect public health.

If the Trump administration tactics have unstable immigrants like Koranyi, they have instilled fear to others, as Pinar from FulyaProfessor at the Middlebury College of Vermont.



tilting legend ERDOS / AP denes

Similar authoritarian tactics by the Erdogan of Turkey

Pinar grew up in Türkiye and said that she watched Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country's autocratic president, attacking academics and consolidating power over the media. She says she moved to the United States in 2016 to study her doctorate. And have intellectual freedom.

“It was a survival as an agademic,” recalls Pinar, “to be able to continue to think, to teach, to write without fear.”

Since his entry into office, Trump has retained or threatened to retain billions of dollars of federal contracts and universities research subsidies, which Harvard, saying that they had not done enough to fight anti -Semitism. In this atmosphere, Pinar fears that some students can report it. It teaches anthropologies of the Middle East this semester and does it differently than in the past.

In his conferences, for example, Pinar used to quote tolls for conflicts such as the war in Gaza. Now she directs students to reads where they can find answers by themselves. It is a way to isolate yourself from the accusations of bias.

Fear in college classrooms

“I try to be more prudent,” explains Pinar, who is not concerned. “At the end of the semester, students generally provide comments on teachers, then your promotion depends on it.”

Pinar's concerns are representative, according to the Middle East scholarly barometerwhich follows the opinions of researchers who teach the region. In the United States, an investigation revealed that 57% of teachers in the United States estimated more pressure under the Trump administration at the self-censorship when they discuss Israeli-Palestinian issues.

Having left Turkey's autocracy for American freedom, Pinar says that she has never seen a period like this.

“I feel quite fragile because I have the impression that I cannot work freely here,” continues Pinar. “I just feel like I'm stuck.”

In addition to taking universities, the Trump administration has also targeted the press organizations that cover the president in a critical way. The Federal Communications Commission Investigates Broadcast information networks, notably ABC, CBS and NBC for allegations according to which favored democrats. Trump also attacked public broadcasters. In an article on social networks, he called NPR and PBS “Radical Left Monsters” which harms the country.



tilting legend Jam St Rosa / AFP via Getty Images

Threaten the licenses of television broadcasters

Journalist Maria Revable said Rodrigo Duterte, former autocratic president of the Philippines, used similar tactics. In 2020, the government of Duterte refused to renew the license of the country's largest diffuser and closed it.

Duterte left office in 2022 and is now awaiting a trial at The Hague for Crimes against Humanity for having allegedly granted tens of thousands of extrajudicial murders during her war against the country's drug trade. But Repeated said that the damage he caused to the media last.

“This network, even after the end of the reign of Duterte, never obtained its license …”, explains Réla, who led the diffuser itself. “What is damaged in this period, what is destroyed, remains destroyed.”

Résa won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for defending Duterte's attacks on her and her information site, bringing. At one point, it faced the possibility of more than a century in prison on tax evasion and the accusations of cyber libels that human rights groups say they are politically motivated. Revived this semester to teach at Columbia University. Double citizen, she has a message for people here.

“Americans are slow to answer, but I know what scare is,” she said. “Do not let fear paralyze yourself because you are at your strongest now, and every day you do not act and you do not draw the line on your rights, you weaken.“”