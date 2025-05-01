As Modi Govt announces the caste census, how an UPA offer collapsed, in the midst of allegations of inaccuracies | Political pulse news





2010 About a year after its second term, the UPA government was caught by surprise when his RJD ally andSamajwadi Partyalong with theJD(U) raised the request for a caste workforce as well as the 2011 decadal census. The story continues below this announcement The Congress and the BJP, then the main opposition party, had no clear position on the caste census, although a section of the leaders of the OBC within the parties is in favor. The Ministry of the Interior under P Chidambaram argued that the inclusion of the caste in the list of questions during the exercise of the census would give inaccurate results due to logistical problems. The population census is not the ideal instrument for collecting details on the caste. Operational difficulties are so numerous that there is a serious danger that the basic integrity of census data can be compromised and that the fundamental number of population itself can be distorted, the Ministry of the Interior said in the office. But the socialist parties of the Hindi heart with the OBCs while their main basis of voters persisted by their request. TheyAlsoVociferatelly opposed the bill on the reservation of womenin its form thenas part of this.Looking atFor the means of resuscitating their OBC policy,For the evenings of the heart, it was also logical to seekCaste and community quota in the Women's Reservation Bill. Under pressure, the government accepted a debate on the caste census to the Parliament, although some ministers have remained opposed. Seeing on Broadbase his support beyond Hindutva, the BJP, however, had then fired to promote a caste census. The story continues below this announcement During May 6 and 7, 2010, a discussion took place in Parliament on the issue. Although it reflects the divisions within the party, the majority of the leaders who spoke, including those of the BJP, favored a caste census. This has prompted the government to examine its stand. The Ministry of the Interior, which was opposed to a census based on castes, has also nuanced its position and argued that a caste workforce cannot be made, but only after the census figures during the biometric capture phase, during photography, the fingerprint and the mapping of citizens for the national register of the population (NPR). On May 27, the UPA government finally referred the question disputed to a group of ministers (GOM) led by the Minister of Finance at the time, Pranab Mukherjee. The GOM also was strongly divided and ended up seeking the opinion of all political parties. Most of the parties, including the BJP, supported a workforce based on castes. In September, the decision to hold a caste workforce was made. The story continues below this announcement 2011 In June 2011, tThe Ministry of Rural Development began the SECC exercise.The study ofTHEThe socio-economic status of nearly 25 crusions of rural and urban households had three components, divided under three distinct authorities, but under the global coordination of the Department of Rural Development. The census in rural areas was conducted by the Ministry of Rural Development, while the study in urban areas took place under the administrative court of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty. Overall, the caste census was under the administrative control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: General Registrar of India (RGI) and census commissioner of India. But the enumeration of households and the tab of dataBeforeBackground by delays and missed several deadlines.While theThe list wasFinallycompleted by the end of 2012,,The data was not ready before the end of 2013. A UPA Minister said The Indian ExpressProvisional data was ready by September-October 2013, but with the general elections due soon, an appeal was made to let the next government publish the data. The story continues below this announcement The UPA lost power in May 2014 polls, the NDA government led by Modi coming to power. 2015-1

After saying that the data would take time to compile, the modificationgovernmentin July 2015Published provisional data from the SECC for rural Indiawhile retaining thecaste date,,sFondHe had not been finalized. In July 2016, the government told Lok Sabha in a written response according to which he had directed the general registrar office and the census commissioner to process caste data and put the details of the caste / tribe returned to the enumeration to groups of experts offered to classify these castes / tribes yields. 2018 The government told Lok Sabha in March that certain errors were observed when processingTHECaste data. The Ministry of the Interior said that caste data had been given to the general registrar office and census of the processing census. In August, the government told Rajya Sabha that the processing of caste data took time due to certain design problems at the data collection stage. The answer indicates that the planned expert group had not been set up. 2021 In response to a question in Rajya Sabha, theHome Ministersaid: The raw data of the caste have been provided to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for Classification and Categorization as informed by (the Ministry), there is no proposal to publish the caste data at this stage. The story continues below this announcement In September, the government, in an affidavit deposited at the Supreme Court, actually excluded the holding of a caste census this year“”. As for the SECC, the Affidavit said that there were technical defects in data collection. He said that the exercise had raised 46 lakh of different castes, and that the total number cannot be exponentially high to this extent. The Center said that data analysis has shown that the list of castes was heavy with errors and inaccuracies and is not reliable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/modi-govt-caste-census-rahul-gandhi-modi-9974853/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos