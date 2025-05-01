Imran Khans Sister slams the authorities to visit the refusal of the prison





Islamabad: former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans Sister Aleema Khan criticized the authorities for not allowing her to meet his brother in Adiala prison despite the orders issued by the court, Dawn reported. Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Aleema Khan expressed her regret as to what she called the refusal of fundamental human rights.

On Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) submitted a list of approved people to meet Imran Khan to the superintendent of Adiala prison. The names of Salman Safdar, Gohar Khan, Naeem Haider Panjutha, Abuzar Salman Niazi, Niazullah Niazi and Zaheer Abbas. However, the authorities only authorized Zaheer Abbas and Faisal Chaudhry to meet the founder of PTI, Imran Khan. Addressing Dawn, Niazullah Niazi said that since his appointment as a spokesperson for Imran Khans on March 24, he had only been allowed to meet him twice.

Niazi said that after the first meetings, I was not allowed to meet him, simply because I transmitted a message from Imran Khans without modifying it. The same situation applies to Salman Akram Raja.

Last week, the leaders of the PTI and the Imran Khans sisters filed requests against the authorities of Adiala prison, accusing them of challenging the judicial orders by refusing them on several occasions to meet the founder of the PTI, reported Dawn. (Ani)

