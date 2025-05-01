On April 29, 2025, local time, the session for the ministers of foreign affairs / international relations of members of the BRICS and the partner countries was held in Rio de Janeiro. Member of the political bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi attended the session. The session was chaired by the Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira. Foreign ministers and main representatives of 19 countries have discussed the means of strengthening cooperation in the world of world and maintaining multilateralism.

Wang Yi said that 11 years ago, President Xi Jinping proposed the BRICS opening spirit, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, which provided a clear orientation for the development and growth of the BRICS mechanism. One day ago, President Xi Jinping made a special visit to the headquarters of the new development bank (NDB) of the BRICS and sent a strong signal of the firm support of China for the NDB. He expected the NDB and the BRICS family to work together on the path of modernization. It has been observed that along the way, the countries of the BRICS have seen more and more partners join, and the path of cooperation has become even wider. Today, the BRICS family, with a total population of more than half of the world's population and an economic production representing almost 30% of the world total, was at the forefront of the world's southern.

Wang Yi stressed that faced with hegemonism, British countries must defend principles and serve as a main force in the defense of equity and justice. Faced with unilateralism, the countries of the BRICS must be held at the forefront and be “the backbone” in the promotion of solidarity and cooperation. The greatest BRICS should assume responsibility for the time, and work with the world South to maintain and practice multilateralism, and promote the construction of a community with a common future for humanity.

First of all, defend the central position of the United Nations. As the kernel of the multilateral system, the United Nations authority must be reinforced and not weakened. The biggest BRICS should continue to plead for an in -depth consultation, a joint contribution and shared advantages, to resist jointly with all retrogressive acts in the world, to protect the fundamental standards of international relations, defend the multilateral negotiation system, advance the reform of international institutions and build a fairer and equitable global governance system.

Second, promote the peaceful settlement of disputes. British countries must maintain the vision of common, complete, cooperative and sustainable security, and resolve disputes and differences by peaceful means. China is ready to work with the international community, in particular the other countries of the BRICS, to collect an international consensus on the political regulations of the crisis of Ukraine and to continue to play a constructive role in real reality. The BRICS countries support the Gaza recovery and reconstruction plan recognized by the Arab and Islamic countries, and firmly support the principle of the “Palestinians governing Palestine”. The international community should have greater efforts to support the creation of an independent state of Palestine.

Third, promote an open and cooperative international environment. In response to the arbitrary taxation of the United States prices and the global trade wars it has encouraged, China's response is clear and China's position is also firm: if the United States insists on a trade war, China will fight until the end; If the United States wants to speak, speech must be based on equality and respect. What China is concentrated on is not only its own legitimate rights but also the common interests of all countries; What China confirms is not only mutually beneficial cooperation but also international rules; What China defends resolutely is not only national dignity, but also a just and equitable world for all humanity.

Wang Yi said that BRICS members should keep their doors wide open and adopt partner countries to help them integrate deep into the BRICS and participate fully in cooperation, in order to ensure the dynamic development of the mechanism. Continuous efforts should be made to extend the “BRICS Plus” model and bring together more sharing countries to pool peace and development forces. China will actively implement the concept of “high quality development of the greatest BRICS cooperation” and the vision of the construction of a BRICS engaged in peace, innovation, green development, justice and exchanges closer to the people with populations proposed by President Xi Jinping and support Brazil to fulfill her responsibilities as president, which incorporates a brilliant perspective for the cooperation of blows.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs Traits said that, faced with the climbing of geopolitical tensions and the rise of protectionism, the urgent task is to maintain multilateralism, to adhere to the ends and principles of the United Nations Charter and to maintain the central role of the United Nations in the international system. The BRICS countries should focus on peaceful coexistence, openness and inclusiveness, as well as dialogue and cooperation, oppose the accounts of political polarization, jointly defend the rules of free trade and the multilateral trade system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to its heart, and work for a fairer and lasting multipolar order. The foreign ministers present expressed their concern largely preliminary to the adoption of “reciprocal tariffs” which disrupts global supply chains and exacerbates international uncertainty, calling for the cancellation of unilateral coercive measures such as economic sanctions and secondary sanctions which raped the rules of AM and international law.